GE, Cheesecake Factory pursued for disclosure violations

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has kicked off the festive season by cracking down on misleading disclosures about cashflow and profitability.

On December 4, the SEC announced it would be charging the Cheesecake Factory for misleading disclosures in relation to the impact COVID-19 has had on its business.

The restaurant chain stated that its restaurants were "operating sustainably" during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the SEC, this was materially false and misleading because the company's internal documents at the time showed that it was losing approximately US$6 million in cash per week.

The SEC alleges things were so bad for the Cheesecake Factory that its internal projections indicated it only had 16 weeks of cash remaining.

The SEC found that although the Cheesecake Factory did not disclose this internal information in its March 23 and April 3 filings, the company did share this information with potential private equity investors in an effort to seek additional liquidity.

Without admitting to the SEC's allegations, the Cheesecake Factory agreed to pay a US$125,000 penalty and to cease-and-desist from further violations.

Meanwhile, General Electric has agreed to pay $200 million for historical disclosure violations.

In 2017 and 2018, GE's share price fell 75% as challenges in its power and insurance businesses were disclosed to the public.

According to the SEC's order, GE misled investors by describing its GE Power profits without explaining that one-quarter of profits in 2016 and nearly half in the first three quarters of 2017 stemmed from reductions in its prior cost estimates.

"Investors are entitled to an accurate picture of a company's material operating results," SEC director of the division of enforcement Stephanie Avakian said.

"GE's repeated disclosure failures across multiple businesses materially misled investors about how it was generating reported earnings and cash growth as well as latent risks in its insurance business."