GDP to contract 10%: CBA

Commonwealth Bank chief Matt Comyn said the bank is anticipating a 10% contraction of GDP in the March quarter, doubling his prediction from last week.

Last week Comyn had predicted a 5-6% impact on the economy but said he revised his prediction due to a "substantial demand shock" caused by COVID-19.

"It's not something we have seen probably since the early 1900s. It's very different to other economic situations," Comyn said at an online event.

The revision comes as CBA boosts support for home loan and credit card customers impacted by the pandemic.

CBA will make payments to support customers who have been granted a six-month deferral to offset interest on interest costs during the six-month deferral period.

This follows the announcement on March 20 that CBA will make repayment deferrals for all home loan customers.

Group executive retail banking services, Angus Sullivan, said the bank is committed to supporting Australian households that have been financially affected by the coronavirus.

"When a home loan repayment is deferred for six months, interest is calculated and added to the loan balance each month which can result in customers paying interest on interest each month," Sullivan said.

"To support more Australians, we will make a one-time payment to all customers who are receiving a home loan deferral because of the coronavirus."

The bank also rolled out a 60bps interest rate increase on 12-month term deposits for personal customers to 1.7% per annum which is 1.45% above the RBA's official cash rate of 0.25%.

