NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Economics
GDP to contract 10%: CBA
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 2 APR 2020   11:52AM

Commonwealth Bank chief Matt Comyn said the bank is anticipating a 10% contraction of GDP in the March quarter, doubling his prediction from last week.

Last week Comyn had predicted a 5-6% impact on the economy but said he revised his prediction due to a "substantial demand shock" caused by COVID-19.

"It's not something we have seen probably since the early 1900s.  It's very different to other economic situations," Comyn said at an online event.

The revision comes as CBA boosts support for home loan and credit card customers impacted by the pandemic.

CBA will make payments to support customers who have been granted a six-month deferral to offset interest on interest costs during the six-month deferral period.

This follows the announcement on March 20 that CBA will make repayment deferrals for all home loan customers.

Group executive retail banking services, Angus Sullivan, said the bank is committed to supporting Australian households that have been financially affected by the coronavirus.

"When a home loan repayment is deferred for six months, interest is calculated and added to the loan balance each month which can result in customers paying interest on interest each month," Sullivan said.

"To support more Australians, we will make a one-time payment to all customers who are receiving a home loan deferral because of the coronavirus."

The bank also rolled out a 60bps interest rate increase on 12-month term deposits for personal customers to 1.7% per annum which is 1.45% above the RBA's official cash rate of 0.25%.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: CBACoronavirusGDPMatt ComynCommonwealth BankAngus SullivanCOVID-19Economics
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Time to step up or face the music
Opportunities and threats amid COVID-19 crisis
AFCA updates approach amid COVID-19 crisis
No time to look back
Insurers halt some virus cover
Business unusual: COVID-19 threats facing real estate
CBA in court over RC case studies
JP Morgan commits $86m to COVID-19 crisis
Australia narrowly avoids 0.9% GDP blow: KPMG
Super funds called out over liquidity
Editor's Choice
Super fighting a war on three fronts: KPMG
HARRISON WORLEY
Australia's superannuation sector is fighting a war on three different fronts, as the economic fallout of COVID-19 continues to bite.
How PYS changes caused 34% premium hikes
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Significant hikes in group insurance premiums have been put down to the Protecting Your Super reforms - with members of four superannuation funds facing premium increases of 34%.
Super funds asked to model early release impact
KANIKA SOOD
APRA has asked superannuation funds to submit their in-house modelling on the magnitude of impact they are expecting from the Federal Government's special allowance for early release from superannuation.
Chant West sale hits roadblock
KANIKA SOOD
Zenith Investment Partners wants to reverse out of its planned $12 million purchase of Chant West's superannuation business, saying the latter has been materially affected since February, but Chant West is digging its heels in.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Chris Donohoe
Chief Executive Officer
APIR Systems Pty Ltd
Bruno Muraca
Chief Executive Officer
Australian Financial Risk Management
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Gregory Cantor
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
AUSTRALIAN CATHOLIC SUPERANNUATION AND RETIREMENT FUND
Dignity is important for Greg Cantor. It underpins who he is, and it's what he has strived for 30 years to provide fund members each and every day. Harrison Worley writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something HofP4EuP