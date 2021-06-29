NEWS
Superannuation

GBST improves compliance checks

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 29 JUN 2021   12:29PM

GBST has upgraded its solution to make it easier for superannuation funds to identify members and meet Australian Tax Office tax obligations.

GBST Digital now allows super funds to integrate ID verification in their systems without compromising the user experience during the sign-up process. Members can also sign up and consolidate their super in less than 60 seconds.

GBST digital manager Brianna Dobing said: "GBST's expertise in integrating with ID verification APIs such as RapidID, has enabled it to deliver a solution that supports super funds in meeting the new, stricter ATO obligations."

"By allowing users to verify themselves online, this new functionality removes the accidental human error that can occur when scanning or faxing ID verification documents," she said.

On 31 July 2020, the ATO required super funds to complete the ID verification of a user prior to utilising SuperMatch, an ATO service that obtains details for active superannuation fund accounts.

In the new process, the user's name, address, and date of birth must be verified against two reliable documents, including one primary government ID, such as a driver's licence or Australian passport.

GBST chief executive Rob DeDominicis said: "Verifying member identity is not only critical, but a regulatory requirement. Helping our clients to be legally compliant and highly efficient at the same time using technology, is a key part of what we do every day."

