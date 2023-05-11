Newspaper icon
GAM shareholders challenge acquisition

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 11 MAY 2023   12:49PM

An investor group that controls 8.4% of Swiss fund manager GAM is challenging its proposed acquisition by Liontrust Asset Management.

Last week, GAM announced it had agreed to be taken over by Liontrust, in a deal that would create a $100 billion fund manager. Liontrust offered about $1.11 per GAM share, as well as $180 million.

The group, comprising NewGAMe SA and wealth manager Bruellan has raised concerns with the Swiss Takeover Board about some of the deal's terms and contingencies included.

As it stands, the agreement contains a condition that Liontrust be allowed to withdraw its offer is a proposed exit of GAM's funds management business fails to occur. The investor group said this is unfair to shareholders, needlessly favours the bidder, and is contrary to Swiss takeover law.

"The condition would allow Liontrust to profit from the upside of a potential sale while suffering none of the consequences of a failed divestiture, which GAM's shareholders would bear in full. From a technical perspective, the condition is also inconsistent with Swiss takeover law in that it is broadly worded, such that its satisfaction is in effect left to the discretion of GAM and Liontrust," it said.

The deal timetable has also been flagged as disadvantageous to GAM shareholders. They would have until August 11 to accept the offer but may not receive Liontrust shares for some months after, during which time they wouldn't be able to offload their GAM shares, withdraw acceptance or receive another offer.

Further, the group said: "The [Swiss Takeover Board] has granted various exemptions to Liontrust, which allow it to disregard trades carried out by one of its fund management subsidiaries prior to the offer announcement when establishing the minimum price of the offer and considering the need to propose a cash alternative to the all-share offer."

"It is the group's view that the conditions for such an exemption are not met, notably because the TOB does not have the authority to exempt Liontrust from compliance with Swiss takeover rules' minimum price requirement.

The investors are asking the Takeover Board to remove the condition related to the funds management business and is asking Liontrust to include trading activity in GAM in its offer documents "in order for shareholders to fully assess whether the offer complies with the Swiss minimum price requirement as well as the rules regarding cash alternatives."

This is the second challenge raised by the group, having previously said the offer from Liontrust undervalues GAM and does not reflect the "significant upside that a successful turnaround could generate."

Read more: GAMLiontrust Asset ManagementBruellanNewGAMe SA
