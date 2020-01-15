GAM partners with SimCorp

GAM Investments has signed a new long term licence agreement with investment management solutions provider SimCorp.

The global asset manager will partner with SimCorp to consolidate its external front and middle office systems on to a single platform.

"SimCorp Dimension will serve and GAM's core front office platform and Investment Book of Record (IBOR) supporting portfolio and order management, risk, compliance and performance management," GAM said.

"GAM will also use SimCorp Gain for enterprise data management, while SimCorp Coric will serve as its new client communications and reporting solution."

GAM said the transfer of current front office systems to SimCorp will be seamless for clients and they will benefit from an improved client reporting experience.

Peter Sanderson, group chief executive at GAM, said: "Reducing complexity remains a priority at GAM and consolidating our front and middle office systems is an important step towards achieving this. SimCorp is an industry leader and its single platform solution is best suited to the future direction of GAM and will move GAM's technology platform to a best-in-class model."

"Transitioning to a fully integrated solution will not only enhance our clients' experience of doing business with us, most visibly through an improved reporting experience, but will also increase operating effectiveness and efficiencies."

The new license agreement builds on an already established relationship between the two companies which began in 2014.