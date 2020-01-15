NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Technology
GAM partners with SimCorp
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 15 JAN 2020   11:42AM

GAM Investments has signed a new long term licence agreement with investment management solutions provider SimCorp.

The global asset manager will partner with SimCorp to consolidate its external front and middle office systems on to a single platform.

"SimCorp Dimension will serve and GAM's core front office platform and Investment Book of Record (IBOR) supporting portfolio and order management, risk, compliance and performance management," GAM said.

"GAM will also use SimCorp Gain for enterprise data management, while SimCorp Coric will serve as its new client communications and reporting solution."

GAM said the transfer of current front office systems to SimCorp will be seamless for clients and they will benefit from an improved client reporting experience.

Peter Sanderson, group chief executive at GAM, said: "Reducing complexity remains a priority at GAM and consolidating our front and middle office systems is an important step towards achieving this.  SimCorp is an industry leader and its single platform solution is best suited to the future direction of GAM and will move GAM's technology platform to a best-in-class model."

"Transitioning to a fully integrated solution will not only enhance our clients' experience of doing business with us, most visibly through an improved reporting experience, but will also increase operating effectiveness and efficiencies."

The new license agreement builds on an already established relationship between the two companies which began in 2014.

Read more: GAM InvestmentsSimCorp DimensionPeter Sanderson
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Bonds raise alarm at fund manager
GAM sacks investment director
GAM chief executive steps down
GAM to liquidate bond funds
Equity Trustees responds to GAM suspension
Global $221bn manager hires BlackRock exec for new Australian office
Aussie fixed income house partners with Israeli firm
Editor's Choice
Climate crisis tops list of risks for 2020s
ALLY SELBY
For the first time, climate crisis and environmental degradation have taken out the top five spots in a list ranking the risks most likely to impact the world over the coming decade.
Powerwrap finds new line of business
KANIKA SOOD
Powerwrap has signed an agreement in what could be its second-biggest client after Escala Partners and a new line of business for the platform.
Superannuation scammer to face court
KANIKA SOOD
The South Australian Police has arrested an SMSF investment manager who will today face the court with charges for 69 counts of deceptions.
HESTA names chief risk officer
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The $53 billion superannuation fund has added its first chief risk and compliance officer, promoting from within.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Sarah Penn
Director
Mayflower Consulting Pty Ltd
Eugene Ardino
Chief Executive Officer
Lifespan Financial Planning
Mark Ellem
Executive Manager, SMSF Technical Services
SuperConcepts
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
5
Chief Economists Forum 
FEB
7
Chief Economists Forum 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  As a financial adviser, what will be your focus for 2020?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Jodie Hampshire
MANAGING DIRECTOR, HEAD OF INSTITUTIONAL
RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LLC
It might be easy to look at Jodie Hampshire, Russell Investments Australia managing director, and wonder how she does it all. She's leader of a $23 billion business, mum to four children, grandmother to one, has written a book and is working on another. She spoke to Elizabeth McArthur about how she does it all, mindfully.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something ytF2n7uw