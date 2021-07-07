NEWS
Financial Planning

FYG expands network

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 7 JUL 2021   12:28PM

Tasmania-based FYG Planners has added a Victorian financial advice firm to its stable.

Based in Chadstone, Prosperity Planners now operates under licensee FYG.

Christopher Bailey, co-founder and financial planner, set up Prosperity in May and prior to that was an adviser and client relationship manager at Integer Financial Group for nearly three years.

In October 2020, Queensland-based Designing Financial Solutions joined the FYG group.

ASIC adviser data shows that the group had 71 financial advisers at the end the 2021 financial year.

"For me, when determining which licensee to choose, the advocacy for FYG amongst those in the industry that I greatly respect spoke volumes." Bailey said.

"Naturally, as a financial planning business owner you expect your licensee to be adequately resourced to meet ongoing compliance and business hygiene needs."

FYG Planners general manager Andrew Wootton said it was great to see an adviser striking out on their own, bucking current industry trends.

"There's obviously a lot of experience leaving the industry at the moment, so we're really pleased to see a newer adviser starting a business and we're keen to foster that talent," Wootton said.

Bailey said that FYG's investment philosophy added a point of difference in selecting the best licensee for him.

"It's not often that you come by a group that promotes an investment methodology that is based on sound principles and academic rigour," he said.

"I'm of the belief that this approach is the only way a true fiduciary can manage clients' money if they take their best interest duties seriously. The evidence for this is overwhelming. Knowing that we share these values in common made it an easy choice."

  The Finance Sector Union is petitioning employers in the financial services sector to introduce two days of paid vaccination leave. Do you agree this is necessary?

FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
