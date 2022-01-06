Future Super hires operations chief

Ethical superannuation fund Future Super has appointed a chief operating officer from Club Plus Super.

David Barton was hired in the newly created position in December, wrapping up a similar role at Club Plus where he spent more than four years.

Barton's financial services experience includes working in custody, finance and project management.

He spent over six years at State Street as vice president before moving on to become head of fund accounting at Scandia and Schroders.

Barton was also the general manager of finance at Perpetual and chief financial officer at Australian Ethical.

Future Super recently acquired Aon's superannuation business, smartMonday, a choice product that failed APRA's inaugural choice heatmap assessment.

smartMonday DIRECT and smartMonday PRIME scored several amber and red ratings for failing to beat their benchmarks over five and seven-year periods.

Club Plus officially merged with AustralianSuper on 1 December 2021, bringing more than $3.2 billion in funds under management.

AustralianSuper now has $230 billion in FUM and is in the process of merging with LUCRF Super.