Executive Appointments
Future Super hires governance lead
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 11 AUG 2020   12:12PM

Fossil fuel-free superannuation fund Future Super has appointed a head of governance and regulatory affairs who has had a long career at the prudential regulator.

Fahmi Hosain has taken on the role, after almost 17 years at APRA.

He served as the head of governance, culture and remuneration before finishing up in late 2017.

Since then, he has been leading the advisory firm he co-founded - Rhizome Advisory Group.

Future Super managing director and co-founder Kirstin Hunter confirmed Hosain's appointment to the head of governance and regulatory affairs role.

She said he will be responsible for overseeing Future Super's regulatory obligations, driving pragmatic responses to regulatory change and reviewing policies and procedures to support the businesses.

"We're very excited to have Fahmi on board. His extensive background in superannuation, particularly in governance, means he will provide us with an unrivalled level of expertise to support Future Super in managing the ever-evolving regulation space," Hunter said.

"Fahmi will be instrumental as we continue to help drive member outcomes through the rest of 2020 and beyond."

Hosain took to LinkedIn to celebrate his new role, saying: "Today marks the beginning of a new chapter in my professional life - I have joined the team at Future Super."

"After spending many years wondering how best I can personally help towards dealing with climate change and inequality, I've realised superannuation can be an incredibly impactful way to make a difference."

He said Rhizome Advisory Group would continue to offer risk management advisory services to the financial services industry under the leadership of Tamara Scicluna and Will Peterson.

Read more: Future SuperRhizome Advisory GroupFahmi HosainKirstin HunterAPRATamara SciclunaWill Peterson
