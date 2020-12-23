Future Super cuts fees

Future Super has gifted its members a fee cut for the holidays, with fees set to reduce over all of the ethical super fund's investment options.

The admin fee on the fund's Balanced Index option is reducing from 0.65% per annum to 0.554% per annum. The flat fee of $93.60 a year and the investment fee of 0.20% will remain the same.

The Future Super Balanced Impact and Future Super Renewables Plus Growth options will enjoy the same admin fee cut from 0.65% to 0.554% with the flat fee remaining the same.

However, members in these options will see more significant cuts on the investment fees they pay.

The investment fee for Balanced Impact and Renewables Plus Growth was 0.97% per annum for each option.

This has now been reduced to 0.804% per annum for each option.

Future Super said the fee cuts were possible because the fund has enjoyed significant member growth and added that it anticipates further fee cuts as the fund continues to grow.

"There's a long-held view that ethical funds are more expensive, however the fee reductions we're announcing today bring our Balanced Index fees to well-below the industry median," Future Super chief executive Kirstin Hunter said.

"These lower barriers mean that more Australians will be investing in a future that they want to live in."

Hunter added: "2020 has been a year where many people have taken a step back and realised the power that their superannuation has today. Rather than let their retirement savings prop up failing industries, more and more Australians are taking matters into their own hands and investing their superannuation to build a future they want to live in."

Future Super's funds under management have crept over $1 billion this year, almost doubling since the middle of 2019 when the fund had approximately $450 million in FUM.