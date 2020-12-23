NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Superannuation
Future Super cuts fees
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 23 DEC 2020   10:00AM

Future Super has gifted its members a fee cut for the holidays, with fees set to reduce over all of the ethical super fund's investment options.

The admin fee on the fund's Balanced Index option is reducing from 0.65% per annum to 0.554% per annum. The flat fee of $93.60 a year and the investment fee of 0.20% will remain the same.

The Future Super Balanced Impact and Future Super Renewables Plus Growth options will enjoy the same admin fee cut from 0.65% to 0.554% with the flat fee remaining the same.

However, members in these options will see more significant cuts on the investment fees they pay.

The investment fee for Balanced Impact and Renewables Plus Growth was 0.97% per annum for each option.

This has now been reduced to 0.804% per annum for each option.

Future Super said the fee cuts were possible because the fund has enjoyed significant member growth and added that it anticipates further fee cuts as the fund continues to grow.

"There's a long-held view that ethical funds are more expensive, however the fee reductions we're announcing today bring our Balanced Index fees to well-below the industry median," Future Super chief executive Kirstin Hunter said.

"These lower barriers mean that more Australians will be investing in a future that they want to live in."

Hunter added: "2020 has been a year where many people have taken a step back and realised the power that their superannuation has today. Rather than let their retirement savings prop up failing industries, more and more Australians are taking matters into their own hands and investing their superannuation to build a future they want to live in."

Future Super's funds under management have crept over $1 billion this year, almost doubling since the middle of 2019 when the fund had approximately $450 million in FUM.

Read more: Future SuperBalanced ImpactFuture Super Renewables Plus GrowthKirstin Hunter
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Super fund shuffles team, investment chief steps down
Spaceship delivers for millennials
Super funds lag on disclosure
Future Super ramps up direct equities
Future Super hires governance lead
MySuper returns negative
Christian Super appoints new chief investment officer
Bond investor sues Australian government
ERS payments reach $15bn
Hold super accountable for miners' actions: Future Super
Editor's Choice
Christian Super recognised for impact investing
ANNABELLE DICKSON
The $1.8 billion fund has been named the impact asset owner of the year at the Australian Impact Investment Awards.
Almost 3000 advisers gone in 2020
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
A total of 2802 financial advisers have departed the industry in 2020, with just 60 new advisers joining, according to Rainmaker analysis of the Financial Adviser Register.
IOOF, BT end platform relationship
ANNABELLE DICKSON
The wealth manager has ended its decade-long relationship with BT, selecting another platform to provide custody and administration services and build a new raft of super and investment products.
Real estate investor chief retires
ELIZA BAVIN
Cromwell Property Group has confirmed that its chief executive will retire after 22 years in the role.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Kate Fellows
Paraplanner
The Professional Paraplanner
Chris Mather
Head of Distribution, BT Open
BT
Sean Cookson
Vice President and Managing Director - APAC
Financial Recovery Technologies
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
25
Investment Leadership Awards 
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  How big of a threat do you think ASX-listed companies that have so far survived on JobKeeper are to the economy and investors?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
John McMurdo
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
Australian Ethical's chief executive John McMurdo's adventure into the world of mountain biking kicked into gear more than a decade ago. He speaks to Ally Selby about the discipline's surprising similarities to business.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something KnLZRUUx