Superannuation

Future Group commences organisational restructure

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  TUESDAY, 20 FEB 2024   12:48PM

Future Group is undertaking an organisational restructure to consolidate the operations of its subsidiaries, smartMonday, GuildSuper, and Verve Super, leading to job cuts.

Future Group chief executive Simon Sheikh said in a letter to investors that to deliver sustained growth, the company is transitioning to a unified team structure that will support its multiple brands.

This reorganisation will influence every component of Future Group's operational framework, including technology, member services, and the balance between insourced and outsourced activities.

Part of the restructuring involves merging separate marketing departments into a singular group marketing function and streamlining administration and backend processes onto one platform.

"Whilst we are undertaking more detailed consultations with our team members this week, we expect to finish the week by saying farewell to some valued individuals who've made important contributions to our mission," Sheikh said.

"While we have identified several redeployment opportunities for impacted team members, we don't expect that we will be able to find roles for all individuals.

The company did not put a number on how many roles or individuals will be terminated.

Future Group has seen its assets under management increase more than tenfold in four years, attributed to surging interest in ethical investments and a targeted acquisition program.

