Future Group commences organisational restructure

Future Group commences organisational restructureBY ANDREW MCKEAN | TUESDAY, 20 FEB 2024 12:48PM
Read more: Future Group, GuildSuper, Verve Super, smartMonday, Job cuts, Simon Sheikh, Ethical investment, Superannuation
Future Group is undertaking an organisational restructure to consolidate the operations of its subsidiaries, smartMonday, GuildSuper, and Verve Super, leading to job cuts.
Future Group chief executive Simon Sheikh said in a letter to investors that to deliver sustained growth, the company is transitioning to a unified team structure that will support its multiple brands.
This reorganisation will influence every component of Future Group's operational framework, including technology, member services, and the balance between insourced and outsourced activities.
Part of the restructuring involves merging separate marketing departments into a singular group marketing function and streamlining administration and backend processes onto one platform.
"Whilst we are undertaking more detailed consultations with our team members this week, we expect to finish the week by saying farewell to some valued individuals who've made important contributions to our mission," Sheikh said.
"While we have identified several redeployment opportunities for impacted team members, we don't expect that we will be able to find roles for all individuals.
The company did not put a number on how many roles or individuals will be terminated.
Future Group has seen its assets under management increase more than tenfold in four years, attributed to surging interest in ethical investments and a targeted acquisition program.
Related News
Editor's Choice
Fund manager awards custody mandate|
Twynam Group targets US$50m for new fund|
Janus Henderson makes two senior appointments|
ANZ gets green light for Suncorp merger|
|Sponsored by
The rigour and research behind Macquarie's active ETFs
Go behind the scenes for an insider view of Macquarie's active ETF strategies and market analysis.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Why advisers should consider offering general insurance to HNW clients
The role of AI in financial planning: Insights from the US
Considerations when nominating a charity for your super upon death
The end of free money
Danielle Mair
UNISUPER