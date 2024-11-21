Newspaper icon
Future Fund to back energy transition, residential housing

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 21 NOV 2024   12:35PM

The Future Fund has been handed a new mandate, with the government directing it to prioritise investments in the energy transition, residential housing, and infrastructure.

The $230 billion sovereign wealth fund has been provided with a new investment mandate and statement of expectations, with the government opting to defer drawing down on the fund until at least FY33. This is to allow the fund time to make meaningful investments in areas of national priority, it said, adding that at this point the fund should be home to $380 billion.

The priority areas are supporting the energy transition towards net zero, increasing the supply of residential housing in Australia, and improving infrastructure including economic resilience ad security infrastructure.

While priorities now, they are not new areas of investment for Future Fund.

The fund has had a climate focus for some time, having been committed to achieving net zero Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 2030, in alignment with the government's target. That said, it maintains investments in the likes of Woodside Energy and Whitehaven Coal.

It has also long been an investor in infrastructure, both in Australia and abroad, maintaining mandates with major infrastructure managers like QIC and EQT.

Meantime, the Housing Australia Future Fund was created in 2023 with the purpose of meeting Australia's social and affordable housing needs.

Future Fund has been told its primary objective remains to generate returns, and to only make investments where "possible, appropriate and consistent with strong returns." Its return objective remains an average of 4-5% above inflation each year over the long term, and its risk profile is also expected to remain as is.

"The independent Future Fund already plays a crucial role in our economy and the government wants to make sure it can play an important role in the decades ahead," Treasurer Jim Chalmers and minister for finance Katy Gallagher said.

"The Australian economy faces major structural shifts including from the global net zero transformation, technological and demographic change, and global fragmentation.

"The Future Fund has made clear it can play a prominent role in capitalising on these economic opportunities and supporting Australia's prosperity."

In response to the new mandate, Future Fund chair Greg Combet said the announcement reflects the government's confidence in its current operations.

"Today's announcements are an endorsement of the work that the Future Fund has done over 18 years to deliver its demanding investment mandate of CPI + 4-5% a year over the long term," he said.

"Delivering that investment target remains the focus for the Future Fund under this new investment mandate. The Board of Guardians will continue to make investment decisions independent of government with the priority of generating commercial returns.

"The priority areas are aligned with the Future Fund's thinking as set out in its position papers and consistent with its investment focus on seeking more local currency exposure and protection against sustained higher inflation."

Combet added that to assist in delivering on the mandate to invest more in the energy transition, Future Fund will soon appoint an executive director, energy transition. It will also develop strategies for achieving success in the other two priority areas of housing and infrastructure.

Read more: Future FundGreg CombetJim ChalmersKaty Gallagher
