Investment
Future Fund slashes fees
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 20 OCT 2020   12:38PM

The Future Fund is paying less in fund management fees as it pivots toward more passive investment strategies.

During the last financial year, the fund paid $224.7 million to external investment managers, nearly a quarter (23%) less than the total payout in FY18 of $291 million.

In terms of direct and look-through costs, these have dropped from 1.57% ($319.2m of which is direct) from FY18 to 1.13% ($326.1m of which is direct) as at 30 June 2020. On a year-on-year basis, total direct and look-through costs reduced from 1.62% to 1.13%.

The fund classifies direct costs as management, transaction and operational fees it incurs directly. Agency remuneration, which came to $49.9 million, are direct costs for the Future Fund Management Agency staff.

Look-through costs on the other hand, are investment management and performance fee costs incurred indirectly through "investment vehicles or where the fund is part of a comingled group of funds".

Over the financial year, the fund took on responsibilities for investing on behalf of three additional funds: the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Land and Sea Future Fund, the Future Drought Fund and the Emergency Response Fund.

The Future Fund has announced in the past its intention to move to a "cheaper, more passive approach" in its listed equities portfolio, where "manager skill is less evident".

During the period, the fund increased the number of fund managers to oversee the listed assets. It appointed UBS to help manage Australian equities alongside Macquarie Investment Management.

UBS also won new mandates to help manage the listed developed-market equities and emerging-market equities strategies.

In the FY20 annual report, the fund states it is "more willing to pay higher fees where significant value is added over broad market exposure (such as private equity) or for exposures which are truly diversifying (such as hedge funds)."

However, the fund's latest profit and loss statement shows major downgrades to asset fair values, plummeting from $8.5 billion to a loss of $2.8 billion year on year.

