Executive Appointments

Future Fund refreshes investment team

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  WEDNESDAY, 11 OCT 2023   12:39PM

The Future Fund is refreshing its team structure, appointing two deputy chief investment officers.

The addition of the new roles follows the appointment of Ben Samild as chief investment officer in August.

Hugh Murray is one of the new deputy chief investment officers. His direct reports will include the heads of dynamic asset allocation, strategic opportunities and integration, overlays and treasury and economics and capital markets.

Murray was formerly head of overlays and has been acting in the deputy chief investment officer role vacated by Samild in August.

Meanwhile, Alicia Gregory continues as deputy chief Investment officer and will add the alternatives and listed equities teams to her direct reporting lines, alongside credit and private equity.

Gregory will also create a new position of head of tangibles, reporting to her, which will include the infrastructure and timberland and property and listed tangibles teams.

"The investment landscape has changed significantly in recent times, so there is a corresponding need to re-design how we work as an investment function in this new environment," Samild said.

"The refreshed structure that we are introducing today represents an evolution in how we operate to leverage the strengths and capabilities of the investment team.

"It's designed to provide role clarity, encourage cross-team collaboration and empowers our teams to make critical investment decisions."

He added that he feels confident that these changes will enhance the way the Future Fund works as a high performing, combined investment team.

"Importantly, we have the structure in place to be able to meet our investment mandates both now, and well into the future," Samild concluded.

OCT
26

Best Practice Forum on Retirement Income 

NOV
9

Technical Services Forum 

OCT
16-27

Best of Breed Global Research and Investment Program for Research Managers (BOB) 

OCT
23

11th Post Retirement Australia Hybrid Forum 2023 

OCT
24-25

12th Annual Australian Microcap Investment Conference 

