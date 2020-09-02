NEWS
Investment
Future Fund posts negative year, cashes up
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  WEDNESDAY, 2 SEP 2020   12:36PM

The $161 billion sovereign wealth fund today reported a return of -0.9% for FY20 and increased its cash holdings by about $11.8 billion in the three months since March end.

This is the Future Fund's second year of negative returns in its 15-year life and comes against a backdrop of COVID-19 shutdowns. The last time was FY09 when it returned -5.1%.

FY20 performance is significantly below the benchmark return of 6.1% but longer term, the sovereign wealth fund remains above it with 9.2% p.a. return.

The June quarter brought -0.7% of the total -0.9% return for the year, perhaps as the Future Fund missed out on the rebound in the share markets with its low allocation to equities (35% in total).

The Future Fund's FY20 returns are identical to superannuation funds' default options, which also delivered median return of -0.9%, according to Rainmaker.

Asset allocation at June end stood at: 6.8% in Australian equities, 27.2% in global equities, 15.2% in private equity, 5.8% in property, 7.1% in infrastructure and timberland, 8% in debt, 12.9% in alternatives and 17% in cash.

Comparing this to March end's asset allocation, the portfolio's weighting of cash increased significantly (by 7.4%) and to equities marginally (0.7% for Aussie equities). All other asset classes' share of the total portfolio assets was down from between -0.5% for infrastructure and timberland to -3% to private equity.

The fund does not report performance of individual asset classes. Acting chief investment officer Sue Brake said the "defensive levers" performed as the fund expected and resulted in "more muted drawdowns".

Brake said the cash levels in the portfolio were higher than in recent years but at the 2016-2017 levels.

Future Fund chief executive Raphael Arndt said: "Now, more than ever, we are conscious of our obligation to avoid 'excessive risk'. The changes in the global economy and financial markets are momentous and we are positioned cautiously with risk levels just below neutral."

"For some time we have prioritised portfolio flexibility to ensure we can adjust the portfolio quickly to respond to emerging opportunities and risks."

Arndt said during FY20, the fund materially rebalanced its private equity portfolio [which returned positive in the year, according to Brake], reducing some of its exposure to international growth and buyout managers following a period of very strong performance. It also completed the sale of other unlisted assets including Gatwick Airport.

"We deployed some of that capital into new infrastructure themes including fibre and data centres [Canberra Data Centres], in Australia and offshore.

"We were well positioned to navigate a path through the recent dislocations and are ready to manage through an investment environment which remains uncertain," he said.

