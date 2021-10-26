NEWS
Investment

Future Fund hits $199 billion

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 26 OCT 2021   12:07PM

Future Fund's latest portfolio update shows the sovereign wealth fund is just shy of hitting $200 billion.

"After the exceptional 22% return in 2020-21, the Future Fund continued to grow in the September 2021 quarter. Delivering a 10-year return of 10.5% pa, the Future Fund now stands just shy of the $200 billion mark," Future Fund chair Peter Costello said.

"Investment returns have added over $138 billion to the $60.5 billion originally contributed by government after the fund was set up in 2006."

He added that the return was pleasing given cooling markets in September and uncertainty globally around inflation and monetary and fiscal policies.

"Given this environment the board has taken a prudent approach to positioning the portfolio with risk levels at a neutral setting around the middle of the range we would normally expect," Costello said.

Chief executive Raphael Arndt added that the Future Fund has increased its exposure to infrastructure investments, closing its investments in Telstra's network of mobile tower sites and Tilt Renewables' Australian portfolio via the Powering Australian Renewables partnership.

Its allocation to infrastructure and timberland is now equal to its allocation to Australian equities at 8.1%.

The one year return now stands at 22.3%. The Future Fund has returned 8.3% per annum since inception in May 2006 and 10.5% per annum over 10 years.

"More broadly we continue our work to position the investment program and our organisation for the long-term," Arndt said.

"COVID-19 has accelerated and catalysed changes in the investment environment including in the way households, businesses and markets operate and how countries and economies interact. We are working hard to incorporate our assessment of these paradigm shifts into our decision-making over the long-term."

