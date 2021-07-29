Future Fund appoints portfolio strategy lead

The $179 billion sovereign wealth fund has promoted internally to appoint a deputy chief investment officer for portfolio strategy.

Ben Samild was named to the role, which was left vacant in December 2020 after Sue Brake moved to Future Fund's chief investment role.

Samild was most recently the head of alternatives, looking after Future Fund's $30 billion allocation to hedge funds and other skills-based absolute return strategies.

He joined Future Fund in 2013 after four years as industry fund LUCRF Super's head of investment strategy and 10 years working at hedge funds.

In his new role, Samild will lead work on portfolio construction and dynamic asset allocation, the integration of overall portfolio insights with sector specific opportunities and development of views on emerging markets.

He will also join the investment committee and the leadership team.

He reports to Brake and will work alongside Future Fund's other sector deputy chief investment officers, Wendy Norris for private markets and David George for public markets.

Brake said the internal appointment was a testament to the team's strength.

"I am absolutely delighted that Ben has accepted this crucial role. He has detailed insights into our investment approach and a broad perspective on investing," Brake said.

"In his new role he will add to our ability to navigate the increasingly complex investment environment and maximise the benefits of our total portfolio approach."

With Samild's appointment, Sam Killmier who looked after portfolio strategy for the interim will return to the role of director, dynamic asset allocation.

Future Fund said it was considering filling the head of alternatives role.