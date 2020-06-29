NEWS
Executive Appointments
Future Fund appoints acting investment chief
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  MONDAY, 29 JUN 2020   2:41PM

The sovereign wealth fund has named an acting chief investment officer, after Raphael Arndt moved to the chief executive role following David Neal's departure to IFM Investors.

Sue Brake will start in the role on July 1, as Future Fund starts a global search to appoint a permanent chief investment officer.

Brake joined last year as Future Fund's deputy chief investment officer, portfolio strategy from Willis Towers Watson where she was the head of strategic advisory. Before WTW, she was a senior investment strategist at NZ Super Fund.

"Sue has made a valuable contribution to our organisation as deputy chief investment officer, portfolio strategy" Arndt said in a statement.

"As acting chief investment officer, Sue will continue to implement the organisation's prudent long-term investment strategy, working with the deputy chief investment officers to lead the investment team and the management of our portfolios."

In her most recent role, Brake has been responsible for economic and capital market analysis, emerging markets, dynamic beta management and portfolio construction.

Sue holds a masters in psychology from Canterbury University and bachelor degrees in mathematics, computer Science and English literature.

Read more: Future FundDavid NealIFM InvestorsRaphael ArndtSue Brake
