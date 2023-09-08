Funds SA selects new chief executive

Seven months on from announcing Jo Townsend's intention to step down from the top job, Funds SA has appointed her successor.

After eight years in the role, Townsend resigned in February and committed to staying on board until a replacement was recruited. Now, she will depart on September 30, making way for John Piteo to take over.

Piteo is a Funds SA veteran, having been with the fund since 1995 when he joined as a senior finance officer. In 2004 he was appointed chief financial officer and in 2016 he took on the role of chief operating officer.

Funds SA said Piteo was the "unanimous choice of the board", with his appointment made by Her Excellency the Governor of South Australia under the Superannuation Funds Management Corporation of South Australia (Funds SA) Act 1995.

"John has strong leadership skills, experience, and expertise in financial management. He is very committed to Funds SA and his organisational knowledge sees him very well placed to continue the strategic direction established over recent years," Funds SA chair Paul Laband said.

On Townsend, he added: "I would like to thank her for her part in ensuring a seamless handover to her successor."

Piteo said it's an honour and a privilege to have been selected to lead Funds SA.

"The organisation plays a pivotal role in the financial wellbeing and prosperity of many South Australians, and I am deeply humbled by the responsibility it carries," he said.

"I am thrilled to have the opportunity to lead the exceptional and diverse team at Funds SA as we continue to work hard every day to generate strong investment outcomes for our clients."

Funds SA oversees about $40 billion in funds under management on behalf of the state's public sector super funds and other public authorities.