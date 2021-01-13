NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Superannuation
Fund supports deidentified recruitment
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 13 JAN 2021   12:37PM

Future Super, the $1 billion ethical retail fund, has shared how its deidentified recruitment has helped boost diversity - after mixed results last year.

Future Super head of group strategy Veronica Sherwood-Meares said on LinkedIn that Future Super now does not look at CVs or resumes when hiring.

"At Future Super, we're working to deliver a future free from climate change and inequality, and our actions need to match our words. However, our track record with the diversity of our own team hasn't always been great," she said.

"At the beginning of 2019, more than 60% of our team were men and, even without any tracking of the share of our team who identified as people of colour, it was easy to see we were overwhelmingly white."

But she said that since then the fund has managed to transform its diversity for the better.

"Of the 15 new hires we had in 2020, 53% are women (we recognise this doesn't speak to gender identities that sit outside the binary, and we hope to explore that over time, too), and 73% self-report as being a person of colour," Sherwood-Meares said.

She credits the improvement to shifting to a recruitment platform which deidentifies applications.

Through this process, the risk of unconscious bias colouring hiring choices is removed.

The new recruitment style also sees the fund focus on asking questions of candidates that are based on testing the skills required for the job.

This means candidates are less likely to be chosen purely on where they have worked in the past, rather on the skills they have acquired through their experience.

"It's really tempting to ask someone where they've worked in the past instead of crafting questions which test for the skills required for the job, but we've gotten used to sticking to the theory over time," she said.

"We recognise that diversity can't exist without inclusion (otherwise it's just tokenism) and improving the diversity of the people who walk in the door is only part of the puzzle."

Future Super's new hiring statistics are a marked improvement on the previous year.

In February 2020, the fund's review of its efforts to increase diversity found that the gender pay gap had actually increased in favour of men from 12% to 17%.

Future Super co-founder and chief executive Kirstin Hunter said the new approach is all about focussing on the candidate, not just the CV.

"Future Super exists to create a future free from climate change and inequality. We've shifted the way we hire, recruitment is generally consciously bias, we're deidentifying the system, we're focusing on candidate versus CV," Hunter told Financial Standard.

"Since adopting this, in under two years, we've transformed the way we hire. We are on the on-going journey of making Future Super more accountable for the inclusion of our team, and we acknowledge that we've still got a huge amount of work to do, we hope the industry follows."

Read more: Future SuperKirstin HunterVeronica Sherwood-Meares
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Future Super cuts fees
Super fund shuffles team, investment chief steps down
Spaceship delivers for millennials
Super funds lag on disclosure
Future Super ramps up direct equities
Future Super hires governance lead
MySuper returns negative
Christian Super appoints new chief investment officer
Bond investor sues Australian government
ERS payments reach $15bn
Editor's Choice
Former Christian Super deputy CIO in new role
KANIKA SOOD
The former deputy chief investment of Christian Super has joined the Cook Islands National Superannuation Fund, as it starts an internal investment team.
Lack of diversity major business risk: SSGA
RACHEL ALEMBAKIS
Racial and ethnic inequity is a systemic risk that "threatens lives, companies, communities, and our economy", according to one of the largest global fund managers.
ISA calls SG increase delay a tax grab
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Industry Super Australia says a failure to make the planned increase of the super guarantee to 12% compulsory is a "tax grab" by the government.
PNG super fund to evict settlers
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Papua New Guinea's largest superannuation fund claimed victory over a small community which had settled on land owned by the fund more than two decades ago.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Kate Fellows
Paraplanner
The Professional Paraplanner
Chris Mather
Head of Distribution, BT Open
BT
Sean Cookson
Vice President and Managing Director - APAC
Financial Recovery Technologies
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
25
Investment Leadership Awards 
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  How big of a threat do you think ASX-listed companies that have so far survived on JobKeeper are to the economy and investors?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
John McMurdo
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
Australian Ethical's chief executive John McMurdo's adventure into the world of mountain biking kicked into gear more than a decade ago. He speaks to Ally Selby about the discipline's surprising similarities to business.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something g6z1ehqk