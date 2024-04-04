Fund managers prepare for harsher penalties

Fines for alternative fund managers for breaking regulations are expected to rise, according to new research commissioned by Ocorian.

The international study among fund managers at private equity, venture capital and real estate firms revealed 79% were expecting the overall value of fines issued in their sectors for breaking regulation would increase, with 18% expecting a dramatic rise.

Furthermore, 86% said their organisations were preparing or budgeting for a potential increase in fines they could face.

Nearly four out of five (79%) interviewed believe their market was over-regulated, but despite this 85% believed the level of regulation would increase over the next five years.

When it came to their organisation adhering to regulations in the different jurisdictions they operate in, only 29% of those surveyed said it was not an issue.

Meanwhile, 59% believed their organisation would find it more difficult to adhere to regulations over the next five years, and just 27% believe it would become easier.

Overall, just 30% of alternative fund managers interviewed believed their organisations were excellent at meeting their regulatory requirements, with 66% saying they were good at it and only 1% describing their ability to do so as poor.

Aron Brown, head of regulatory and compliance at Ocorian, said it was surprising to see the number of firms that believed their organisations were too focused on compliance and regulation and not on commercial aspirations.

"Good governance and robust compliance preparedness enhances commercial prospects and wins business. We see investors are increasingly cautious about where they invest so if they can find a good governance and compliance framework, they are more likely to invest," Brown said.

"As our clients grow the nature, scale and complexity of their business, the regulatory demands also increase, this has implications in terms of their investment in compliance and the expectations upon them from their investors.

"Indeed, 87% of those professionals we interviewed expect the organisations they work for to increase their budgets for regulation and compliance over the next five years."

The research also identified other actions alternative fund managers had taken because of difficulties regarding regulatory issues.

Over the past five years, 65% of those surveyed said their organisations had invested in new technology to help with their compliance, but 55% said they had decided against making a major acquisition or investment because of regulatory concerns, and 53% had closed a division or part of their business because of regulatory concerns.