Investment
Fund managers driven to alternatives: Report
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  TUESDAY, 18 FEB 2020   11:37AM

Fund managers are being pushed into allocating more of their portfolios towards alternatives, as traditional investments continue to provide low returns, according to a new Morningstar report.

The Multi Sector Wrap report examines 78 multisector funds, and found that industry funds are "far more aggressive" with their allocations to non-traditional assets.

"AustralianSuper, Cbus, and Sunsuper are all permitted to have the majority of their portfolios invested in alternatives," the report said.

"According to our latest surveyed data, Cbus and Sunsuper have roughly 30% allocations, while AustralianSuper has roughly half as much."

The report said that the push into more non-traditional investments by industry funds is not surprising as thy have a "stickier" client base and long-term investment horizon.

The report also noted that the allowable allocations for non-traditional investments have a broad scope between different multisector managers.

"What is notable is the magnitude of the allowable ranges and the portion of the budget currently being used," the report said.

"Pendal introduced an alternative allocation into its strategic asset allocation in 2012 and is now allocating 15% of the portfolio, the highest among the non-industry funds in our rated universe.

"At the other end of the table is Advance. The 6% weight appears modest compared with peers, but this allocation is likely to grow as the group plans to expand its unlisted alternatives programme over the next 12 months."

The report found that managers like CFS, Pendal and MLC most often opt for alternative investments in listed assets, while industry funds focus on the unlisted options.

"CFS, Pendal, Perpetual, and MLC have opted for the listed part of the spectrum, building real return strategies to deliver inflation-beating performance," the report said.

"Industry funds are playing a slightly different game. These behemoths are able to access an illiquidity premium."

"That is, the additional return an investor should earn if the asset isn't readily tradable. The industry funds can take advantage of the largely predictable inflows from generally younger members and the long-term nature of their liabilities."

Morningstar urged investors to spend time assessing whether the multi-asset team responsible for their diversified funds have the requisite skills and experience to incorporate more-complicated assets to the strategic asset allocation.

"We'd also recommend investors be vigilant about the risks these more-esoteric assets bring," the report said.

"Traditional risk metrics, like standard deviation, aren't particularly good at identifying the risks in less liquid assets with infrequent, and often opaque, pricing."

In addition to the findings, Morningstar downgraded AMP Capital Multi-Asset A fund from bronze to neutral and Blackrock's Global Allocation Aus D fund from silver to bronze.

Morningstar said AMP's fund demonstrated little discernable competitive advantage in key areas of its team and process, while numerous changes to the team for BlackRock's fund was the driving force behind its downgrade.

