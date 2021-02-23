NEWS
Executive Appointments
Fund manager hires distribution director
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 23 FEB 2021   12:26PM

A boutique fund manager has welcomed a director of business development to a newly created role.

GQG Partners has expanded its wholesale distribution strategy in appointing Ashneel Naidu, who was most recently at Vanguard Investments.

Naidu reports to director of wholesale markets Daniel Bullock and will be a key point of contact for GQG's network of wholesale asset consultants, licensees, private banks and independent wealth firms.

At Vanguard, Naidu worked in business development for six years, responsible for retail distribution to financial advisers in New South Wales and the Australian Capital Territory, including institutionally aligned dealer groups, independent financial advisers and boutique planning groups.

Prior to this, he was a private banker at BT and investment adviser at Macquarie Group.

Bullock said the strong growth of the Australian business has created a need for additional senior personnel.

"Our business has grown significantly in the Australian market since first launching here in 2018, and we continue to see strong interest in our global equities and emerging markets capabilities which have performed strongly despite the turmoil of markets in 2020," he said.

Florida-based GQG has $77.7 billion in global assets under advisory, of which $7.4 billion is from clients in the Asia-Pacific region.

The local firm won a $20 million global equities mandate from Sydney advice firm PlayfairTan.

"Our business has grown significantly in the Australian market since first launching here in 2018, and we continue to see strong interest in our global equities and emerging markets capabilities which have performed strongly despite the turmoil of markets in 2020," Bullock said.

