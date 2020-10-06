NEWS
Executive Appointments
Fund manager hires client experience lead
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 6 OCT 2020   12:35PM

A $2.6 trillion ($1.9tn) global fund manager has hired a sales and marketing expert to a newly created role.

Capital Group named James Cardew as its new head of marketing and client experience for Asia and Europe, responsible for overseeing institutional and financial intermediary clients.

He will lead a team of digital, brand, content and product marketers across Asia and Europe who are focused on raising Capital Group's brand awareness.

Cardew has extensive blue-chip experience in asset management and wealth.

His most recent experience was working at Schroders Personal Wealth as chief marketing officer for 12 years. Overall, he was at Schroders for more nearly 17 years, initially working as head of UK marketing.

Before Schroders, he worked at Mercury Asset Management and Merrill Lynch Investment Managers.

Based in London, Cardew reports to Guy Henriques, head of Asia and Europe client group, and Jaya Kumar, global chief marketing officer.

Henriques welcomed Cardew to drive Capital Group's marketing efforts and build its brand recognition.

"Our culture is deeply rooted in best serving our investors. Alongside delivering investment results, we want to provide our investors in Asia and Europe with an exceptional client experience," he said.

Cardew said: "Capital Group's brand strength has been on the march over the last few years in Asia and Europe and it is an exciting time to join the firm to support it in its next phase of growth."

Read more: Capital GroupSchrodersJames CardewGuy HenriquesSchroders Personal WealthJaya KumarMercury Asset ManagementMerrill Lynch Investment Managers
VIEW COMMENTS
