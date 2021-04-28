Fund manager creates lead distribution role

An $18 billion boutique fund manager has hired a head of institutional distribution in a newly created role.

Paradice Investment Management has welcomed Stephen Bramley, who was most recently at multi-boutique Pacific Current Group as managing director of business development.

Bramley spent nearly nine years at ASX-listed Pacific Current, and before that held senior distribution roles at Mercer, Russell Investments and MLC.

Paradice has local and international equity strategies, one of which is in emerging markets.

The emerging markets equities team, which is based in San Francisco and established two years ago, is co-managed by Edward Su and Michael Roberge. The fund returned 22.28% per annum since inception, beating its benchmark of 12%.

Bramley commented: "I am excited to join Paradice and about the opportunity to work with one of Australia's leading boutique managers. Having started my career in multi-manager before moving into the multi-boutique space, I see joining a boutique as the natural next step for me."

Paradice managing director David Paradice said: "Stephen's appointment will help our distribution efforts on not only this new strategy but the other capabilities we offer clients."

Last September, the fund manager hired Nicholas Varco as the head of ESG to lead the integration of environmental, social and governance factors with the investment team.