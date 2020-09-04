Fund manager charged with fraud

The founder of a distressed debt hedge fund faces civil and criminal charges in the US, after it was found he abused his position in the bankruptcy proceedings of luxury retailer Neiman Marcus Group.

The Securities and Exchange Commission has charged Daniel Kamensky with violating anti-fraud provisions, with the regulator seeking both a permanent injunction and civil penalties in the federal district court in New York.

Simultaneously, the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York has announced it is pursuing criminal charges against Kamensky.

Kamensky was the co-chair of the bankrupt retailer's unsecured creditors committee, tasked with acting as a fiduciary to all of Neiman Marcus' creditors.

The SEC alleges that Kamensky took advantage of his position on the committee to manipulate a bidding process at the benefit of his New York-based fund, and at the expense of the unsecured creditors.

In his role as a fund manager of value-orientated distressed hedge fund Marble Ridge Capital, Kamensky sought to purchase securities that were being distributed as part of the proceedings.

The SEC alleges that on July 31, Kamensky coerced a competing bidder for the securities to withdraw its offer, which was in fact, higher than Kamensky's own bid (and would have led to a larger distribution for the retailer's creditors).

"Kamensky allegedly indicated that, in his position as co-chair of the committee, he would not allow the competing bidder to successfully buy the securities," the SEC alleged.

"When his actions came to light, Kamensky allegedly attempted to cover-up his misconduct by trying to persuade the other bidder not to describe Kamensky's conduct as a threat."

The SEC division of enforcement's complex financial instruments unit chief Daniel Michael said this type of "deceptive conduct" has no place in securities offerings.

"Kamensky abused his position as a fiduciary to the Neiman Marcus unsecured creditors by secretly working against them," he said.

According to his hedge fund's website, Kamensky actually began his career as a bankruptcy attorney.

He has spent the last 21 years investing across "complex, multi-jurisdictional, distressed and event-driven situations".