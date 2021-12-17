NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning

FSC releases two new standards

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 17 DEC 2021   12:33PM

The Financial Services Council released two new standards, one of which helps members abide by the newly mandated advice fee consent requirements.

FSC members will need to comply with FSC Guidance Note No. 43 from 1 January 2022, which was constructed off the back of ongoing advice fee consent regulations that took effect on 1 July 2021.

The standard provides a template for product providers, superannuation funds and financial advisers when setting up ongoing or non-ongoing fee arrangements.

Separately, the FSC unveiled Standard No. 27 Removal of Occupational Exclusions and Occupation Based Restrictive Disability Definitions in Default Cover, following a consultation period.

On the back of the Your Future, Your Super reforms, the removal of such exclusions as well as occupation-based restrictive disability definitions will be enforceable for members.

Applying the standard to FSC superannuation members is estimated to remove 87% of their occupational exclusions and restrictive definitions.

Sponsored Video
Diversified defensive income from global commercial property

The transition period is expected to take one year. The FSC will undertake a review three years after it commences.

"This standard demonstrates that when policy settings change, the life insurance and superannuation sectors will take proactive steps to protect consumers. The FSC is very pleased to be working with our members to deliver on this goal," FSC chief executive Sally Loane said.

The federal government is looking to apply such exclusions the broader industry.

Senator Jane Hume wants to find solutions to problems that arise from occupational exclusions in group insurance provided by MySuper products.

Read more: Financial Services CouncilJane HumeSally Loane
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

FSC names acting chief executive
CCIV legislation introduced
Retirement Income Covenant hits parliament
Government backflips on adviser education
Adviser population drops below 19,000
Hume commits to 12% SG
Labor pledges calm in superannuation
Government fails to prioritise $450 threshold
AFCA must improve transparency: Hume
Hume throws shade at trustee rainy day funds

Editor's Choice

BNP Paribas Securities Services chief executive to depart

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The chief executive of BNP Paribas Securities Services David Braga will depart the firm at the end of 2021.

Industry responds to heatmap findings

CHLOE WALKER
Industry groups have labelled the APRA heatmaps a wake-up call to consumers about the importance of having their superannuation invested in a well performing fund, though there's still doubts as to the accuracy of the regulator's process.

Plato readies new ESG strategies

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The Pinnacle boutique is understood to be pitching two new ESG equities offerings to institutional investors.

ISPT takes stake in property fund manager

KARREN VERGARA
ISPT has acquired a stake in a subsidiary run by ASX-listed E&P Financial Group, paying $12 million for its share.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Bryce Quirk
Chief Distribution Officer
Colonial First State
Anu Menon
Business Development Manager
Australian Executor Trustees
Phil Usher
Chief Executive Officer
First Nations Foundation

Infographic: Milford Managed Funds: A great addition to your portfolio

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
8

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
11

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
15

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

FEB
16

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

FEB
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  What do you think will be the biggest investment theme of 2022?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Bhanu Singh

HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT AND SENIOR PORTFOLIO MANAGER
DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS
Bhanu Singh is a rare breed in 2021, having been with the same company for his entire career. He tells Elizabeth McArthur how Dimensional won his loyalty, and how he plans to earn the loyalty of others.
READ MORE
Premium Subscription
Special EOY deal!
20% off until 31 December 2021.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.