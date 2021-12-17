FSC releases two new standards

The Financial Services Council released two new standards, one of which helps members abide by the newly mandated advice fee consent requirements.

FSC members will need to comply with FSC Guidance Note No. 43 from 1 January 2022, which was constructed off the back of ongoing advice fee consent regulations that took effect on 1 July 2021.

The standard provides a template for product providers, superannuation funds and financial advisers when setting up ongoing or non-ongoing fee arrangements.

Separately, the FSC unveiled Standard No. 27 Removal of Occupational Exclusions and Occupation Based Restrictive Disability Definitions in Default Cover, following a consultation period.

On the back of the Your Future, Your Super reforms, the removal of such exclusions as well as occupation-based restrictive disability definitions will be enforceable for members.

Applying the standard to FSC superannuation members is estimated to remove 87% of their occupational exclusions and restrictive definitions.

The transition period is expected to take one year. The FSC will undertake a review three years after it commences.

"This standard demonstrates that when policy settings change, the life insurance and superannuation sectors will take proactive steps to protect consumers. The FSC is very pleased to be working with our members to deliver on this goal," FSC chief executive Sally Loane said.

The federal government is looking to apply such exclusions the broader industry.

Senator Jane Hume wants to find solutions to problems that arise from occupational exclusions in group insurance provided by MySuper products.