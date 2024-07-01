Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

General

FSC releases new standard on scam mitigation

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  MONDAY, 1 JUL 2024   12:08PM

The Financial Services Council (FSC) and its superannuation funds members have adopted a new standard to protect consumers from financial harm.

The FSC's Standard demonstrates its members' commitment to protecting customers from scams and fraud by setting expectations for the industry to follow to ensure strong levels of mitigations are in place, the lobby group said.

"Australians last year reported a loss of $2.74 billion to frauds and scams, and with scammers becoming more and more sophisticated, the industry recognises it needs to be ahead of the curve when it comes to dealing with criminals," FSC chief executive Blake Briggs said.

"The superannuation industry is responsible for over $3.5 trillion in retirement savings for Australians and FSC members take their duty to protect their customers very seriously."

Briggs said although there are already mitigation measures in place, the new Standard provides members with a consistent approach for dealing with scams and fraudulent activity.

"The FSC Standard includes the need for multifactor authentication on all high-risk transactions as well as requiring funds to have clear policies and procedures for preventing and dealing with scams and fraudulent events," he said.

"Under the Standard, customers will receive a high standard of risk-mitigation, with flexibility for vulnerable customers who are unable to access multifactor authentication."

The scam and fraud mitigation measures include adopting internal policies to detect and prevent fraudulent activity, have a clear understanding of roles and responsibilities to ensure property scam detection and prevention, and being aware of high-risk transactions.

The new Standard also sets out that super funds should ensure their customers are aware of existing policies that relate to the resolution of customer complaints as they relate to both internal and external dispute resolution forums.

The Standard comes into effect today, July 1, for voluntary compliance, with full compliance required from 1 July 2026, which provides two years for superannuation funds to implement the necessary system and technology changes where required. The FSC strongly encouraged its members to target early compliance.

Read more: FSCFinancial Services CouncilBlake Briggs
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

FSC launches digital advice group
Fund managers nervously await 'golden visa' reforms
FSC expands financial advice membership
Macquarie executive to become chief product officer at BT
'About bloody time': Industry responds to PPL super reform
Bragg calls for another Financial System Inquiry, critiques ASIC, APRA
Aussies want control of nest eggs: FSC
Too many Aussies eligible for wholesale products: FSC
Penta Capital fined for fabricated FUM
Women still underrepresented in asset management roles: FSC

Editor's Choice

Key advice executive leaves Aware Super

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Aware Super has farewelled its group executive of advice.

ASIC calls out sloppy adviser data

KARREN VERGARA
ASIC is reprimanding AFS licensees (AFSL) for submitting inaccurate information about their financial advisers and will ramp up its enforcement from August.

BlackRock acquires Preqin in $4.8bn deal

ELIZA BAVIN
BlackRock will acquire Preqin in a US$3.2 billion cash deal, a move it says will transform its private markets capabilities.

Australian Retirement Trust delivers 11.3% in FY24

KARREN VERGARA
Australian Retirement Trust (ART) returned 11.3% p.a. for its High Growth option for the 2024 financial year.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
2

Policy Platform Update 

JUL
3

Consumer Finance Awards 

JUL
5

Navigating the Tax Tide: A 3 Part ATO Insight Series - Part 1 

JUL
9

Online Tax Discussion Group-Tuesday Session (2024) Jul 

JUL
10

Future of payments - what you need to know in the Australian Financial Markets 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Shail Singh

Shail Singh

LEAD INVESTMENT AND ADVICE OMBUDSMAN
AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL COMPLAINTS AUTHORITY
To be successful as Australian Financial Complaints Authority's (AFCA) lead ombudsman for investments and advice, one requires empathy, impartiality, and rationality. Shail Singh shares how he also uses legal and financial advice expertise to help consumers, small businesses, and member firms. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Financial Standard app
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach