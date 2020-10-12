NEWS
General
FSC encourages investment team diversity
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  MONDAY, 12 OCT 2020   12:10PM

The Financial Services Council (FSC) has launched a new fund manager resource and guidance note to help improve gender balance in investment management teams.

The report, called Guidance Note 38 - Diversity focuses on practical measures that workplaces can take to ensure a gender-diverse workplace from the hiring process to exit interviews.

The guidance found that a firm's recruitment and talent management systems should be improved to ensure diversity at the outset.

"Firms may want to encourage a broad range of candidates with transferable skills to be considered, requesting recruitment firms provide a balanced split of male and female candidates where possible and consider introducing feeder or pipeline programs which bring new talent into the organisation or upskill existing talent to move into investment management teams," the guidance said.

Additionally, it suggests there should be a focus on management training and leadership, including encouraging firm-wide participation to support diversity and female development.

"This can include looking at the way work is organised and assigned to build capacity, encourage different views and perspectives to be shared, create structured development programs to develop staff," it said.

"Implement mentorship and sponsorship programs, with a particular focus on sponsorship programs which can be more beneficial (than mentorship) in assisting female career progression within the organisation."

Firms should focus on implementing policies which increase gender balance and facilitate staff retention, such as flexible work arrangements.

The guidance suggests that firms consider implementing policies around parental leave that focus on promoting a culture of support.

"Consider implementing policies around parental leave that focus on promoting a culture which supports parental leave, promotes policies that are equitable and also encourage males to take parental leave, and positions it as a brief interlude not a major career disruption," it said.

Finally, the report said exit interviews can be a useful means for identifying whether there are cultural issues or to find out whether women are not feeling sufficiently supported.

FSC chief executive Sally Loane said: "We know women are underrepresented in financial services generally, and in a variety of investment management related roles in particular, which is why we are proud to launch this guidance note today."

"The benefits of diversity within organisations are well known - extensive research shows that diversity in teams and leadership improves decision making, innovation and financial performance."

Loane said the gender diversity Guidance Note for fund and asset manager members is timely and practical as everyone looks for ways to support women entering and progressing in the workforce.

"Firms are constantly looking to improve the way they go about business, and we know that diversity can and does play a critical role in enhancing business outcomes," she said.

"This is an invaluable fund manager resource which can benefit investment management teams as well as organisations more broadly."

The Diversity Working Group was established last year and developed a gender diversity resource library - which has a particular focus on gender diversity in funds management.

Read more: FSCFinancial Services CouncilSally LoaneDiversity Working Group
