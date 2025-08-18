FS Power50 shortlist revealed, voting opens

Voting for Australia's most influential financial advisers in the 2025 Financial Standard Power50 is now open.

The shortlist of 120 financial advisers who have progressed to the voting stage after receiving more than 200 nominations has been revealed.

In the making of this list, Financial Standard defines 'influential' as individuals who have been, or continue to be, instrumental in shaping the future of financial advice in Australia.

They are individuals who make a meaningful difference in their clients' financial wellbeing, actively participate in industry-based activities, community-based projects and/or other initiatives designed to promote the important role financial advisers play in the country's socio-economic future.

They can also be successful business owners, award winners, policy influencers, mentors and educators.

The Power50 ranges from those that are active within industry associations to those that boast a strong social media following, helping improve financial literacy and awareness.

All advisers who have progressed to the voting round have been vetted against ASIC's Financial Advisers Register and confirmed as licensed to provide personal financial advice. They have also been reviewed by the Financial Advice Association Australia.

The 50 individuals who collect the highest votes and pass Financial Standard's editorial vetting screen are included in the final list.

This year, the FS Power50 is sponsored by AMP North and Generation Life.

Voting closes on Sunday, September 7.

CLICK HERE to view the full list of finalists and to cast your vote.