Regulatory

Frydenberg pledges to move on crypto regulation

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  THURSDAY, 9 DEC 2021   12:41PM

Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has outlined the government's plans to move forward with new crypto asset reforms in 2022.

In a speech to the Australian-Israel Chamber of Commerce (AICC) yesterday, the Federal Treasurer described the move as the most significant update to Australia's payments system in 25 years.

"For consumers, these changes will establish a regulatory framework to underpin their growing use of crypto assets and clarify the treatment of new payment methods," he said.

Frydenberg emphasised the importance of Australia maintaining sovereignty over its payments system, framing the rise of digital payments and cryptocurrency technologies as an opportunity.

"Australia has an opportunity to be among the leading countries in the world in leveraging this new technology," Frydenberg said.

"Our regulatory architecture needs to adapt with greater strategic direction from the government being required."

The reforms will progress in two phases, with the most urgent and immediately implementable changes being consulted upon in the first half of 2022, and the remainder by the end of 2022.

Frydenberg announced that the government will commence consultation on the feasibility of a retail Central Bank Digital Currency in Australia, with advice to be provided by the end of 2022.

The Board of Taxation will also be charged with advising on a new policy framework covering the taxation of digital transactions and assets, with results expected in the second half 2022.

Frydenberg said that the government's new reforms are designed to ensure consumers can have confidence in who they are dealing with and the obligations that are owed to them.

"Our reforms are therefore aimed at ensuring only legitimate providers participate in the system and that they are regulated appropriately along with traditional providers who offer similar services to consumers," he concluded.

Read more: Josh Frydenberg
