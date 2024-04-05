Frontier promotes four staff members

Frontier Advisors has promoted four staffers - a principal consultant, a senior equities consultant and two quants from the capital markets team.

In the asset consultant's latest round of promotions, Claire Casucci has been elevated to principal consultant, while Brad Purkis has been appointed senior consultant.

Casucci, who started at the firm six years ago after a career with ANZ Private, leads Frontier's Adelaide-based presence, where she has helped build a strong and growing pool of South Australian clients.

These include the University of Adelaide, Return to Work SA and Perks Private Wealth.

Purkis has risen quickly through the ranks having joined Frontier as an associate in 2021 after five years in funds management.

He joined Frontier from Intrinsic Investment Management where he was an equity analyst.

The consultant works with several Frontier clients but is also a senior member of the firm's equities research team and is heavily involved in manager due diligence and specialist consulting advice.

Further, two members of the firm's capital markets and asset allocation team, Fisher Yu and Vivian Xu, have been promoted to the role of quantitative research consultant.

The duo focuses on macroeconomic analysis and quantitative research and modelling and will work closely with the director of investment strategy Chris Trevillyan.

Frontier chief executive Andrew Polson noted the number of promotions.

"We've recruited a number of excellent people in recent years as our client numbers have grown and the nature of support our clients are looking for has expanded - and we're still doing that, of course. But it's always especially pleasing to see existing staff develop and rise through the business, and we're delighted to be able to reward talent and hard work through this latest round of promotions," he said.

Frontier has a long-standing reputation for finding and creating investment professionals - many of whom hold senior positions in Australia's superannuation funds.

The promotions follow last week's new hire from Zenith Investment Partners to work with clients in the not-for-profit sector and the arrival of the inaugural members of Frontier's entry-level analyst pool.

James Damicoucas joined as a senior consultant working with investors in the university, charity and foundation sectors, along with wealth managers hungry for institutional-grade asset consulting support.

At Zenith, he built diversified portfolios for adviser groups and carried out manager research as part of the asset manager's fixed income business.

Meantime, Charlie Hurst and Liam Chiodi are the inaugural members of Frontier's entry-level analyst pool.

Building on the success of its PhD intern program, the firm sees this as an opportunity to introduce asset consulting as a career option while also elevating the work undertaken by associates.