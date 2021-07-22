Frontier partners with due diligence platform

Frontier has enlisted the help of a global technology platform to help automate the diligence processes.

DiligenceVault will enable the asset consultant to collect and centralise asset manager and fund data. The solution is a two-sided platform used by both asset managers and asset owners. It has more than 6500 asset managers in its database.

Frontier director of sector research Paul Newfield said: "Having the ability to collect more data in a very efficient and standardised way, where we can track the information, export the information and integrate this into our own analytical platform and qualitative research, will deliver benefits for clients."

Fund managers can also gain a lot of efficiency from using the system once they are onboarded, he said.

DiligenceVault founder Monel Amin said:"We align with Frontier's data-driven focus and are committed to delivering efficiency, transparency and digital backbone to their diligence teams."

The Australian investment management industry is a sophisticated investor base working with asset managers across the globe, and "we are grateful for our new partnership in the region", she said.

Based in New York, DiligenceVault was established in a bid to transition from document-driven processes to data-driven decision making.

Newfield added: "Clients can benefit from deeper insights, Frontier benefits from a more scalable system where we can collect and analyse more data than ever before and managers benefit from the system efficiency it can deliver to them. The fact that DiligenceVault can provide mutual benefits for all parties was really appealing to Frontier."

DiligenceVault's other partners include Goldman Sachs Asset Management, the Universities Superannuation Scheme and Wells Fargo.