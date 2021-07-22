NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

Frontier partners with due diligence platform

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 22 JUL 2021   12:28PM

Frontier has enlisted the help of a global technology platform to help automate the diligence processes.

DiligenceVault will enable the asset consultant to collect and centralise asset manager and fund data. The solution is a two-sided platform used by both asset managers and asset owners. It has more than 6500 asset managers in its database.

Frontier director of sector research Paul Newfield said: "Having the ability to collect more data in a very efficient and standardised way, where we can track the information, export the information and integrate this into our own analytical platform and qualitative research, will deliver benefits for clients."

Fund managers can also gain a lot of efficiency from using the system once they are onboarded, he said.

Sponsored by BlackRock
What's next for markets? Watch now & earn CPD

DiligenceVault founder Monel Amin said:"We align with Frontier's data-driven focus and are committed to delivering efficiency, transparency and digital backbone to their diligence teams."

The Australian investment management industry is a sophisticated investor base working with asset managers across the globe, and "we are grateful for our new partnership in the region", she said.

Based in New York, DiligenceVault was established in a bid to transition from document-driven processes to data-driven decision making.

Newfield added: "Clients can benefit from deeper insights, Frontier benefits from a more scalable system where we can collect and analyse more data than ever before and managers benefit from the system efficiency it can deliver to them. The fact that DiligenceVault can provide mutual benefits for all parties was really appealing to Frontier."

DiligenceVault's other partners include Goldman Sachs Asset Management, the Universities Superannuation Scheme and Wells Fargo.

Read more: FrontierDiligenceVaultPaul NewfieldGoldman Sachs Asset ManagementMonel AminUniversities Superannuation SchemeWells Fargo
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Boutique appoints chief executive
Super leaders recognised
Frontier hires people and culture lead
Russell adds to senior leadership
Frontier hires from UK partner
Equities revenue boost for US banks
Frontier hires from Cbus
Frontier zeroes in on poor culture
Frontier on hiring spree
Australian banks among most fined

Editor's Choice

Finfluencers ensnare female Millennials

KARREN VERGARA
The growing finfluencer phenomenon is capturing female Millennials who turn to social media for financial advice and education.

Frontier partners with due diligence platform

KARREN VERGARA
Frontier has enlisted the help of a global technology platform to help automate the diligence processes.

CommIF takeover rejected

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
An independent board committee rejected a takeover bid for AMP Capital's Community Infrastructure (CommIF) Fund.

Alphinity launches new fund

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Boutique fund manager Alphinity Investment Management has launched a new global sustainable strategy.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Tim Howard
Advice Technical & Regulatory
BT
Bronwyn Yates
Director, Head of Adviser & Intermediary Distribution
Russell Investments
Ben Lethborg
Private Business and Family Advisory Partner
Pitcher Partners
Pooja Antil
Research Manager
Rainmaker Information

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Neil Younger

MANAGING DIRECTOR
FORTNUM PRIVATE WEALTH LTD
The new frontier for financial advisers requires leadership, cultural alignment and commitment. Fortnum Private Wealth managing director and chief executive Neil Younger tells Karren Vergara how he's leading those efforts.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.