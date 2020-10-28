Frontier Advisors eyes international clients

The asset consultant is looking for overseas clients, and hopes Aussie platforms will make it easier to work with local emerging institutional clients.

Frontier Advisors is the second-largest asset consultant in the not-for-profit superannuation funds.

And it wants to diversify its clientele, as more superannuation funds merge, build in-house investing capabilities and start to work with multiple consultants on project basis instead of keeping just one on a fixed-term retainer.

Currently, about 85% of its revenue comes from superannuation funds. In the next five years, it wants non-super clients' revenue contribution to go up from current 15% to 30%.

"Our view is Frontier came from a very much superannuation-only client base and since about 2014, prior to my joining even, the management team realised that we needed to continue to develop our client base and diversify away from super - I think the ultimate consolidation in super has been talked about for a long time," says Frontier Advisors chief executive Andrew Polson.

And it is looking for opportunities both at home and overseas.

Locally, Frontier is tapping into what it calls emerging institutional investors (endowments, universities, insurers), where it hopes platforms like HUB24 and Netwealth will make its advisory job easier by allowing them on the platform infrastructure.

However it wants to stay away from managed accounts or the adviser-led market, which its competitor JANA just entered via a managed accounts offering.

Its role is advising, not implementing, Polson says.

In superannuation, Frontier is working on a retirement income solution, again as an adviser versus a product manufacturer.

And it has been investing in a technology platform that now accounts for 12% of its revenue, according to Polson.

It is also looking for new international markets to tap into.

Currently top of the list is Japan, with trillions in pension assets, funds that are increasingly looking to invest outside government bonds and have low historic involvement of independent asset consultants.

Frontier has been cultivating relationships in the region for five years and has yet to score a consulting client.