Frontier adds to real assets team

Frontier adds to real assets teamBY CASSANDRA BALDINI | FRIDAY, 27 MAY 2022 12:22PM
Read more: Frontier, Sydney, Shrabastee Mallik, Charter Hall, Dexus, Paul Newfield, Savills Australia
Frontier has announced property specialist Shrabastee Mallik as a senior consultant based in Sydney.
Mallik will join the team in early July, working within Frontier's real assets research team with a particular focus on assessing fund managers, investment opportunities and providing market analysis in the property sector.
In addition to undertaking asset class research and manager and product due diligence, she will also work closely with clients in supporting the construction of their investment portfolios.
Frontier director of sector research Paul Newfield is looking forward to welcoming the firm's newest member.
"Shrabastee will be a great addition to our team," he said
"Her skills and past experience will be very relevant for our research program and our clients more broadly. In particular, her modelling and analytical skills will complement the deep market experience we already have within our property research group."
Mallik, who began her career at Charter Hall, worked previously at Dexus and Savills Australia, where she held a range of roles analysing markets, employing modelling techniques, forecasting using qualitative and quantitative data sets and preparing research reports for publication.
Frontier's Sydney team is growing, with three senior appointment this year and more than a dozen new faces joining the broader consulting team in recent months.
Related News
Editor's Choice
ClearView consolidates super, pension plans
Vanguard terminates multi-factor active ETF
Super funds to reach $1tn by 2040: KPMG
What the election result means for ESG
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
How does your super fund invest your money?
Helping Australians overcome the pervasive fear impacting their quality of life
An open letter to Anthony Albanese and Scott Morrison
Are you ready for what's coming?
Infographic: When it comes to gold ETF's, a trusted issuer matters.
Danielle Welsh-Rose
ABRDN AUSTRALIA LIMITED