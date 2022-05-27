Newspaper icon
Frontier adds to real assets team

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  FRIDAY, 27 MAY 2022   12:22PM

Frontier has announced property specialist Shrabastee Mallik as a senior consultant based in Sydney.

Mallik will join the team in early July, working within Frontier's real assets research team with a particular focus on assessing fund managers, investment opportunities and providing market analysis in the property sector.

In addition to undertaking asset class research and manager and product due diligence, she will also work closely with clients in supporting the construction of their investment portfolios.

Frontier director of sector research Paul Newfield is looking forward to welcoming the firm's newest member.

"Shrabastee will be a great addition to our team," he said

"Her skills and past experience will be very relevant for our research program and our clients more broadly. In particular, her modelling and analytical skills will complement the deep market experience we already have within our property research group."

Mallik, who began her career at Charter Hall, worked previously at Dexus and Savills Australia, where she held a range of roles analysing markets, employing modelling techniques, forecasting using qualitative and quantitative data sets and preparing research reports for publication.

Frontier's Sydney team is growing, with three senior appointment this year and more than a dozen new faces joining the broader consulting team in recent months.

FrontierSydneyShrabastee MallikCharter HallDexusPaul NewfieldSavills Australia
Editor's Choice

ClearView consolidates super, pension plans

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
ClearView undertook an intra-fund transfer last week, closing a more than 30-year-old superannuation and pension offering.

Vanguard terminates multi-factor active ETF

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Three years on from listing as the first of its kind on the ASX, the Vanguard Global Multi-Factor Active ETF (Managed Fund) will be terminated next month.

Super funds to reach $1tn by 2040: KPMG

ANDREW MCKEAN
A recently released KPMG Super Insights report shows Australia could have at least two super funds with over $1 trillion in assets in the next 20 years.

What the election result means for ESG

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Increased support for the Australian Greens and climate-focused independent 'teal' candidates, signals that governments will no longer only be held accountable by traditional metrics like growth, employment, and productivity, but also by progress against a wide range of ESG matters.

