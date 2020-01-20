Fraudster dyed hair, grew beard to evade regulator

A man who was jailed over a hedge fund collapse dyed his hair and grew a beard in an attempt to go unrecognised as he launched a new bitcoin scheme.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission charged Boaz Manor last week with raising over US $30 million from hundreds of investors in a fraudulent bitcoin offering.

Manor had darkened his hair, grown a beard and was using aliases to hide his identity as he launched his bitcoin business - called CG Blockchain.

His disguises were designed to conceal the fact that he had served a year in prison after pleading guilty to criminal charges arising from the collapse of a large Canadian hedge fund.

One of the names Manor went by was Shaun McDonald. He would also pretend to be an employee of CG Blockchain rather than the founder.

Manor even admitted to certain investors that he had to hide his identity because if people found out the company would be "destroyed", the SEC complaint says.

The SEC alleges Manor claimed to have 20 hedge funds testing technology to record transactions on a distributed ledger or blockchain. In reality, the SEC found he had sent the prototype to a dozen funds and none of them had used it or paid for it.

"Learning about the identity and background of the individual or individuals behind a venture is one of the first things we tell investors to do before trusting anyone with their money," said Joseph Sansone, chief of the SEC's Market Abuse Unit.

"As alleged in our complaint, Manor's brazen scheme to conceal his identity and criminal history deprived investors of essential information and allowed the defendants to take over $30 million from investors' pockets."

Manor is charged with violating the antifraud and securities registration provisions of the federal securities laws and seeks disgorgement of ill-gotten gains plus interest, penalties, and injunctive relief.