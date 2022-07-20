Fraud charges laid over unlicensed scheme

Former Perth unlicensed investment scheme boss Chris Marco has been charged with 50 counts of fraud and is due to appear in Perth Magistrates Court on Friday.

The charges follow ASIC's investigation which alleged that, between July 2013 and October 2018, Marco defrauded $36.5 million from nine investors.

The regulator further alleged that of the $36.5 million, one investor was defrauded $10 million by investing with Marco.

ASIC took action in the Federal Court to wind up the unregistered managed investment scheme operated by Marco and AMS Holdings (WA) Pty Ltd, the AMS Holdings Trust in 2020.

The Court wound up Marco's unregistered managed investment scheme and also ordered that he be permanently restrained from carrying on a financial services business without an AFSL or operating an unregistered managed investment scheme.

The maximum penalty for each offence of fraud under the Criminal Code WA is seven years' imprisonment, or 10 years if the person deceived is 60 years or older.

This matter is being prosecuted by the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions.