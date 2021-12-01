FPA overcharges members

The Financial Planning Association of Australia has admitted to overcharging members but declined to reveal exactly how much.

The FPA blamed an administrative error that incorrectly charged a higher fee for a small number of members who upgraded their membership.

FPA chair Marisa Broome wrote in a statement last week that the association "will be proactively contacting the impacted individuals to arrange reimbursement".

The association charges members on a tiered basis depending on their professional designation.

A Certified Planning Professional pays $895 per financial year plus a $200 advertising levy.

A financial planner pays $595 p.a. while an associate pays $495 p.a.

An Association of Financial Advisers member with more than three years' experience is charged $840 annually. Those new to the profession pay $600 p.a.

A Standing Committee on Economics in July heard that the AFA's revenue sits at around $3 million per year.

AFA general manager of policy and professionalism Phil Anderson told the hearing where most of its fees are spent.

"We've got administration costs around membership systems, but a lot of it is advocacy-both our advocacy with government and regulators and also our advocacy with members, explaining the changes that they need to come to terms with, running webinars, running conferences, getting in front of them to try and explain what is happening, and also working very hard to maintain their commitment to be part of this profession and to continue to provide services to their clients," he said.