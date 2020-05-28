NEWS
Financial Planning
FPA confirms redundancies
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 28 MAY 2020   12:25PM

The Financial Planning Association of Australia has unveiled its five-year plan, which includes redundancies.

The FPA is calling its new strategy the MAC strategy, focused on members, advocacy and consumers.

The plan involves a restructure of the organisation which will see "a number of roles" made redundant.

The FPA declined to disclose which roles were being lost in the restructure when asked by Financial Standard.

"This new structure will enable the FPA to focus on the core areas outlined in the MAC strategy - member engagement, public policy advocacy and consumer education," FPA chief executive Dante De Gori said.

"As our five-year strategic plan was finalised it was natural to look at the team structure. I am personally grateful for everyone's contribution to the FPA over the past five years but as our strategy evolves and the environment changes we need to transform to ensure we remain relevant and effective."

The new strategic priorities will see the FPA focus on leading the profession of financial planning on the model of the future, being the voice of the profession through advocacy and showcasing the value of financial advice to consumers.

"Our members are facing more regulation, higher education standards and increased costs. At the same time, there has never been a greater need for Australians to seek financial advice," De Gori said.

"In this context, we are excited to set in place a roadmap that we believe will support a vibrant and sustainable profession into the future and make financial advice accessible and affordable for all Australians."

The FPA's advocacy work has been in the spotlight as it has successfully lobbied for extensions to the FASEA education requirements and exam.

However, this hit a snag recently when the extension failed to pass after Assistant Minister for Financial Services, Superannuation and Financial Technology Jane Hume said during a FPA webinar that it would.

The legislation is expected to pass in early June.

