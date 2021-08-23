FPA appoints FPEC chair

The Financial Planning Association of Australia (FPA) has named Sharon Taylor's replacement as chair of the Financial Planning Education Council (FPEC).

Marc Olynyk is a senior lecturer in financial planning and superannuation and director of work integrated learning at Deakin Business School.

Olynyk began a career in lecturing financial planning in 1999 at RMIT University before going on to a senior lecturer position at La Trobe University for nearly a decade. Prior to that, he was a financial adviser for 15 years.

He is a member of the FPA and founding committee member of FPEC. Olynyk also co-authored one of Australia's leading textbooks in financial planning.

"The FPA board is delighted to work with Marc as he brings significant experience within both academia and industry in the areas of financial planning, superannuation, retirement planning and accounting. He has also played a key role in the development, growth and recognition of financial planning within both the university sector and the financial planning profession," FPA chief executive Dante De Gori said.

Olynyk will take over from Taylor who stepped down from chairing FPEC in August and intends to retire at the end of the academic year.

"Since being appointed chair in February 2018, Sharon has been a tireless advocate for both the profession and for educational standards of the profession. Sharon chaired FPEC through a challenging period for the profession and for the educational sector and saw through the transition of accreditation to FASEA and has ensured that FPEC members are now available to support FASEA on accreditations," De Gori said.

FPEC was established by the FPA in 2011 as an independent body chartered with raising the standard of financial planning education and promoting financial planning as a distinct learning area and a career of choice.