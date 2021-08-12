NEWS
Investment

Fortius, PGIM make $214m property acquisition

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 12 AUG 2021   12:06PM

Fortius Funds Management and PGIM Real Estate have partnered to acquire a Brisbane office building from LaSalle Investment Management.

The two acquired 307 Queen Street in Brisbane CBD off-market for $214.48 million from LaSalle.

The office building has 19,617 square metres of lettable space spanning over 25 levels and is more than 93% occupied with tenants including Heritage Bank and Bank of China.

Fortius chief executive Sam Sproats said his team considered the building a good opportunity in light of the pandemic.

"As we continue to navigate the pandemic, there is an opportunity to capitalise on the dislocated office sector and find value. As workers return to the office and cities are revitalised we are seeing interest from domestic and international investors who are looking for agile assets with strong market fundamentals, such as 307 Queen Street," Sproats said.

"We are proud to be partnering with PGIM and together we strongly believe that the office sector will remain an intrinsic part of workplace productivity, culture and performance - but the size and shape of these spaces needs to evolve."

307 Queen Street recently underwent a $5 million upgrade to its lobby and retail areas, enhancing its appeal to tenants and visitors, and achieved a five Star NABERS energy and 5.5-star indoor environment rating.

"The 307 Queen Street asset is well-located, has significant amenity and sustainability characteristics and strong appeal to smaller and medium-sized tenants. PGIM is pleased to co-invest with Fortius in this attractive off-market transaction," PGIM Real Estate head of Australia Steve Bulloch said.

Knight Frank head of capital markets Queensland Justin Bond introduced Fortius Funds Management and PGIM to the vendor, LaSalle Investment Manag

