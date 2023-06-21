Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Family Office

Forrests boost Minderoo by $5bn

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  WEDNESDAY, 21 JUN 2023   12:42PM

Andrew and Nicola Forrest donated 220 million Fortescue Metals shares to their own philanthropic foundation, Minderoo.

The bequest of nearly $5 billion - about one-fifth of their shareholding - takes the foundation's endowment to about $7.6 billion, allowing it to "help meet the huge challenges society and humanity face."

In a statement, the Forrests said the donation will see Minderoo provide more significant support in a focused manner, empower its partners to deliver change and ignite collective and purposeful action including for vulnerable communities, our oceans and gender equality.

Specifically, it will reach Minderoo's beneficiaries including its Walk Free, Collaborate Against Cancer, Flourishing Oceans, Frontier Technology, Generation One, No Plastic Waste and Thrive by Five initiatives.

"As our world faces enormous challenges, we have elected to continue to use our material wealth to help humanity and the environment meet these existential risks," Andrew Forrest said.

"Accumulating wealth should only be a small part of a person. Their contribution to their family and society is way more important. Other skills such as carpentry, farming, the arts, working in construction, or for government are equally as important. If you happen to be good at accumulating wealth, then I believe in using that skill for the greater good."

Meanwhile, Nicola Forrest said: "These are tough times for many Australians, and of course for many people right around the world."

"I believe we all need to do what we can with what we have, so I am pleased that the transfer of these shares will escalate our efforts to help those who need it most.

"From the outset and over the past 22 years, we have remained focused on supporting families to ensure every child has the opportunity to thrive and reach their full potential - as children are our future."

In 2013, the Forrests' were the first Australians to sign the Giving Pledge, committing to give away most of their wealth in their lifetimes.

Read more: MinderooNicola ForrestFortescue MetalsAndrew Forrest
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Australian dividends surge in 2022: Report
Tattarang buys Australia's first Waldorf Astoria
Forrests invest in post-war, green Ukraine
Andrew Hagger leaves Tattarang
Tattarang invests in future of Australian healthcare
ASX 100 chief executive bonuses hit record highs
Forrest family hires former ART portfolio manager
Volatile crypto markets need better regulation: CHOICE
Tattarang invests in plastic-free fabric
Forrest pitches a green Fortescue to super funds

Editor's Choice

ISPT targets success with revamped leadership

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:49PM
Industry Super Property Trust overhauled its leadership team, including adding a chief investment officer and two group executives to oversee funds management and property.

Super funds ready to offer advice: Podcast

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:39PM
Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia deputy chief executive Glenn McCrea says there will be a bit of change for super funds who aren't yet providing intra-fund advice but remains confident the sector can deliver for members.

Morrison Securities pays infringement over DTRs

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:54PM
Morrison Securities (Morrison) has paid a penalty of $333,000 to comply with an infringement notice given by the Markets Disciplinary Panel (MDP).

Cyber breach claims CalPERS member data

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   11:26AM
More than 750,000 retired members of one of the world's largest pension funds have had their personal information accessed in a cybersecurity breach.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
20

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
25

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
26

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Marcus Price

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
IRESS MARKET TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
The financial services industry is awash with often convoluted and showy hierarchies and titles, but Iress chief executive Marcus Price has zero interest in that ostentatious dance. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.