Forrests boost Minderoo by $5bn

Andrew and Nicola Forrest donated 220 million Fortescue Metals shares to their own philanthropic foundation, Minderoo.

The bequest of nearly $5 billion - about one-fifth of their shareholding - takes the foundation's endowment to about $7.6 billion, allowing it to "help meet the huge challenges society and humanity face."

In a statement, the Forrests said the donation will see Minderoo provide more significant support in a focused manner, empower its partners to deliver change and ignite collective and purposeful action including for vulnerable communities, our oceans and gender equality.

Specifically, it will reach Minderoo's beneficiaries including its Walk Free, Collaborate Against Cancer, Flourishing Oceans, Frontier Technology, Generation One, No Plastic Waste and Thrive by Five initiatives.

"As our world faces enormous challenges, we have elected to continue to use our material wealth to help humanity and the environment meet these existential risks," Andrew Forrest said.

"Accumulating wealth should only be a small part of a person. Their contribution to their family and society is way more important. Other skills such as carpentry, farming, the arts, working in construction, or for government are equally as important. If you happen to be good at accumulating wealth, then I believe in using that skill for the greater good."

Meanwhile, Nicola Forrest said: "These are tough times for many Australians, and of course for many people right around the world."

"I believe we all need to do what we can with what we have, so I am pleased that the transfer of these shares will escalate our efforts to help those who need it most.

"From the outset and over the past 22 years, we have remained focused on supporting families to ensure every child has the opportunity to thrive and reach their full potential - as children are our future."

In 2013, the Forrests' were the first Australians to sign the Giving Pledge, committing to give away most of their wealth in their lifetimes.