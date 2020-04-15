Former Wallaby banned

Simon Poidevin has been banned from financial services for five years, with the Administrative Appeals Tribunal upholding ASIC's action.

Poidevin was banned along with Damien Rodr following an investigation into trading in shares of DirectMoney in 2015.

Rodr was a trader at Bell Potter and Poidevin was Bell Potter's managing director of corporate broking at the time.

ASIC first banned Poidevin in November 2017, but the banning order was stayed by the AAT pending an appeal decision in February 2018.

According to Poidevin's LinkedIn, he maintained his position at Bell Potter until last month and is now the president of Total Brain Limited (a mental health and wellness platform) for Australia and New Zealand.

ASIC's investigation into DirectMoney trading found Poidevin took part in transactions carried out by Rodr that were likely to create or maintain an artificial share price for the company.

Bell Potter had been the manager and underwriter to a capital raising, resulting in DirectMoney being admitted to the ASX on 13 July 2015.

On 16 November 2017, Bell Potter paid a penalty of $358,000 to comply with an infringement notice given to it by the Markets Disciplinary Panel.

The infringement notice related to trading in DirectMoney shares in 2015.

Bell Potter's compliance with the infringement notice is not an admission of guilt or liability on behalf of the company.

Rode only got a four year ban, with ASIC expressing concern at the time that Poidevin pressured Rodr into incriminating himself.

Australian Financial Review reported that Norman O'Bryan, SC representing ASIC told the AAT that Rodr "jumped under the bus to take the hit for Poivedin".

Poidevin played for the Wallabies in the 1980s and early 1990s before making the move into finance. He is a former managing director of equity sales at Citigroup, former executive director of Pengana Capital and a former director of Diversa.