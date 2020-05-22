Former UBS Wealth exec joins Centrepoint

A former national head of strategy at UBS Wealth Management has joined the c-suite at Centrepoint Alliance.

Brendon Glass has been appointed chief financial officer of major financial advice group Centrepoint Alliance, fresh off a set of interim advisory roles in ASX-listed firms covering precious metals, horse racing and breeding and auto repairs.

Centrepoint chief executive Angus Benbow said he was delighted to bring Glass to the firm's executive team.

"He brings a unique blend of capabilities and experience which are ideally suited to our business as we continue to focus on the growth opportunities presented in the market," Benbow said.

"Brendon understands the drivers of value for adviser groups, having led some of Australia's highest-profile financial advice teams over the past decade.

"He also brings a track record of delivering successful outcomes for shareholders by driving organic and merger and acquisition-led growth while optimising capital management for businesses across a range of sectors."

Glass was previously national head of strategy and NSW desk head at UBS Wealth Management, where he led a team of client advisers from 2011 to 2016.

Earlier, Glass served as divisional chief financial officer of Macquarie Private Wealth, in a role that saw him lead financial control functions and transformation management programs.