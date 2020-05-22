NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
Former UBS Wealth exec joins Centrepoint
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  FRIDAY, 22 MAY 2020   12:45PM

A former national head of strategy at UBS Wealth Management has joined the c-suite at Centrepoint Alliance.

Brendon Glass has been appointed chief financial officer of major financial advice group Centrepoint Alliance, fresh off a set of interim advisory roles in ASX-listed firms covering precious metals, horse racing and breeding and auto repairs.

Centrepoint chief executive Angus Benbow said he was delighted to bring Glass to the firm's executive team.

"He brings a unique blend of capabilities and experience which are ideally suited to our business as we continue to focus on the growth opportunities presented in the market," Benbow said.

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
Our latest thinking helps you stay connected to markets.

"Brendon understands the drivers of value for adviser groups, having led some of Australia's highest-profile financial advice teams over the past decade.

"He also brings a track record of delivering successful outcomes for shareholders by driving organic and merger and acquisition-led growth while optimising capital management for businesses across a range of sectors."

Glass was previously national head of strategy and NSW desk head at UBS Wealth Management, where he led a team of client advisers from 2011 to 2016.

Earlier, Glass served as divisional chief financial officer of Macquarie Private Wealth, in a role that saw him lead financial control functions and transformation management programs.

Read more: Centrepoint AllianceUBS Wealth ManagementBrendon GlassAngus BenbowMacquarie Private Wealth
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Advice group research head departs
Advisers adapt as crisis unfolds
Centrepoint executives depart, pay cuts implemented
Advice group appoints director
Licensee faces hefty remediation bill
Centrepoint revenue model improves bottomline
HUB24 launches white label SMA
Dealer group transitions to fee-based model
Dealer group strengthens executive lineup
Centrepoint emerges from the red
Editor's Choice
VFMC appoints head of equities
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:39PM
Victoria Funds Management Corporation has promoted a senior portfolio manager to head of equities, and hired from outside the company to fill the vacant role
FASEA extension en route
HARRISON WORLEY  |   12:22PM
The government's move to extend the ban on conflicted remuneration to listed investment companies and trusts is expected to provide financial advisers with some much needed certainty.
Fund managers adapt to market pain
KANIKA SOOD
Aussie equities fund managers steadily improved in performance relative to benchmark from January to March, according to an updated SPIVA Australia Scorecard from S&P.
Active versus passive: The debate continues
ELIZA BAVIN
In the pre-pandemic world, there was a lot of talk around passive investment but now that the markets have taken investors on a rollercoaster ride, are the active managers leaving or just biding their time?
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Joe Perri
Director
Joe Perri & Associates Pty Ltd
Josh Dalton
Director
Dalton Financial Partners
Anne Hamieh
Head of Distribution and Marketing
Xplore Wealth
Margaret Franklin
Chief Executive Officer
CFA Institute
Infographic: AIA Vitality supporting healthier, longer, better lives
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
4
Best Practice Forum: ESG - Video on Demand series 
JUL
21
Advisers Big Day Out: Sunshine Coast 
JUL
22
Advisers Big Day Out: Gold Coast 
JUL
24
Advisers Big Day Out Cairns 
JUL
28
Advisers Big Day Out: Canberra 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Will the government's Early Release of Super scheme force super funds/group insurers/administrators to hike fees?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Matthew Rady
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
ALLIANZ RETIRE+
Having turned his nose up at the idea of working in the super and retirement sector early on, Allianz Retire+ chief executive Matt Rady is now turning his attention to ensuring a higher quality retirement for all. Harrison Worley writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 4tznPoHW