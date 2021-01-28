NEWS
Executive Appointments
Former UBS GAM executive joins CBA incubator
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 28 JAN 2021   11:54AM

Commonwealth Bank has hired a former UBS Global Asset Management and Financial Services Council executive to chair its fintech incubator business.

Ben Heap was appointed non-executive, independent chair of x15ventures, which helps scale startups by providing seed funding, and the bank's technology and other services.

Heap spent between 2007 and 2013 as managing director and head of Australia and New Zealand for UBS Global Asset Management. He worked in New York for three years leading the infrastructure team in the Americas prior to moving to Australia.

During his tenure at UBS GAM, Heap served as non-executive director of the FSC for two years.

Since that time, Heap founded H2 Ventures, a fintech-focused venture capital fund and currently serves as a non-executive director of Colonial First State.

Additionally, Jane Martino was named as an external portfolio adviser to x15ventures.

Martino founded public relations and communications firm Undertow Media and sold it to the Bastion Group in 2009, as well as digital platform Shout, which was acquired by ANZ Bank in 2015. She subsequently joined ANZ as the head of social segment.

Managing director of x15ventures, Toby Norton-Smith, commented: "Both these appointments speak to x15 and CBA's commitment to bring the right external experience and challenge from the Australian technology, investment and fintech community, to ensure x15 delivers on its promise."

Read more: UBS Global Asset ManagementCBACommonwealth BankFinancial Services CouncilANZ BankBen HeapColonial First StateJane MartinoToby Norton-Smith
