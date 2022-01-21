Former Spaceship chief executive banned

The former chief executive of Spaceship has been banned from providing financial services after ASIC found he had an employee complete AICD assessments on his behalf.

The investigation found Paul Kevin Bennetts, who led both Spaceship's managed investments business and super fund for two years, dishonestly obtained his Australian Institute of Company Directors qualification by having a subordinate employee - a compliance officer - complete his assessments without his involvement.

The conduct is said to have occurred around October 2018 and constitutes Bennetts having used Spaceship's resources for his own gain, ASIC said.

Bennetts is banned from providing financial services for six years as a result.

"Although Mr Bennetts accepted that he acted dishonestly and has expressed remorse, ASIC found that he had knowingly engaged in wrongful conduct and had therefore failed to maintain the high standards expected of a provider of financial services," the regulator said.

Bennetts stepped down from the chief executive role in May 2019, taking on the position of chief product officer. However, just three months later he left the fund altogether.