NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
Former Socceroo joins Crescent Foundation board
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 4 NOV 2020   11:42AM

The non-profit organisation backed by Islamic superannuation fund Crescent Wealth has appointed a former Socceroo player to its board.

Craig Foster played for the Socceroos for four years and was chief football analyst at SBS for 18 years.

In addition, he is an adjunct professor of sport and social responsibility at Torrens University and sits on the Multicultural Council of Australia.

Crescent Foundation chair Bob Carr said the organisation is honoured to welcome him to the board.

Sponsored by Praemium
Bridging the platform gap

"He brings a wealth of experience through his long-term involvement with refugee and asylum seeker communities in Australia," he said.

"His dedication and commitment to striving for a 'fair-go' for the most vulnerable in our society is backed significant action mobilising all sectors of our community to help.

"It's this action which differentiates his leadership - he gets things done."

Commenting on his appointment, Foster said: "Crescent Foundation offered a unique opportunity to partner. With an established program for refugee students at UWS, along with initiatives for the homeless and young people, there was really strong alignment and a shared vision."

Crescent Foundation awards scholarships to refugees to study at university, supports The Big Issue to help homelessness, assists Thrive Refugee Enterprise refugees and asylum seekers to start their own small businesses and supports The Islamic Museum of Australia which preserves significant Islamic manuscripts dating to the 13th century.

Read more: Crescent FoundationCrescent WealthCraig Foster
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Super fund calls for government support
Super fund appoints strategy lead
Super fund appoints investment lead
Wealth manager appoints former NSW Premier to chair foundation
Former Liberal Party leader joins Islamic super fund
Tobacco-free portfolios divide investors: Poll
Australia should consider Islamic finance to bridge infrastructure gap
Islamic super fund sees 245% FUM growth
Treasury Group CEO to step down
Islamic investment delivers strong return for Crescent Wealth
Editor's Choice
Aberdeen drops fees on fixed income fund
KANIKA SOOD
Aberdeen Standard Investments has dropped the fees on its $180 million Australian fixed income fund.
Life insurers recognised for innovation
KARREN VERGARA
MLC Life Insurance, Challenger and TAL were big winners at this year's Plan For Life insurance awards, recognised for their innovative products and offerings.
The rate that stops the nation
ELIZA BAVIN
Prior to the horses hitting the track many economists are betting on a rate cut by the Reserve Bank of Australia's board today to a new historical low of 0.10%.
The platforms with the most advisers
KANIKA SOOD
Colonial FirstChoice remains the platform used by the most advisers, with about 11% market share, according to latest Rainmaker numbers.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Eugene Ardino
Chief Executive Officer
Lifespan Financial Planning
Manny Damianakis
Head of Retail Sales
Franklin Templeton Investments Australia
Shannon Bernasconi
Co-Founder and Managing Director
WealthO2
Jamal Bakalian
Solicitor
Streeterlaw
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Joe Magyer
CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
LAKEHOUSE CAPITAL PTY LTD
Lakehouse Capital chief investment officer Joe Magyer began investing long before he could drive, and has a competitive streak that has seen his funds outperform their peers by leaps and bounds. Ally Selby writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something a7Wpncen