Former Socceroo joins Crescent Foundation board

The non-profit organisation backed by Islamic superannuation fund Crescent Wealth has appointed a former Socceroo player to its board.

Craig Foster played for the Socceroos for four years and was chief football analyst at SBS for 18 years.

In addition, he is an adjunct professor of sport and social responsibility at Torrens University and sits on the Multicultural Council of Australia.

Crescent Foundation chair Bob Carr said the organisation is honoured to welcome him to the board.

"He brings a wealth of experience through his long-term involvement with refugee and asylum seeker communities in Australia," he said.

"His dedication and commitment to striving for a 'fair-go' for the most vulnerable in our society is backed significant action mobilising all sectors of our community to help.

"It's this action which differentiates his leadership - he gets things done."

Commenting on his appointment, Foster said: "Crescent Foundation offered a unique opportunity to partner. With an established program for refugee students at UWS, along with initiatives for the homeless and young people, there was really strong alignment and a shared vision."

Crescent Foundation awards scholarships to refugees to study at university, supports The Big Issue to help homelessness, assists Thrive Refugee Enterprise refugees and asylum seekers to start their own small businesses and supports The Islamic Museum of Australia which preserves significant Islamic manuscripts dating to the 13th century.