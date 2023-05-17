Former Mason Stevens chief sells boutique

Former Mason Stevens chief sells boutiqueBY KARREN VERGARA | WEDNESDAY, 17 MAY 2023 12:21PM
The investment management business founded by Mason Stevens' former chief executive and investments lead has been acquired by another boutique.
Vincent Hua, who left Mason Stevens last year, has sold Peridot Investment Management (PIM) to AL Capital Holding (ALC) for an undisclosed figure.
Hua is the founder, executive director, and chief investment officer of PIM, and will now join ALC in a senior leadership role. PIM, which currently focuses on providing credit strategies for clients, will also see Hua's small team transition to ALC.
Sydney-based ALC is the investment management arm of property developer Aqualand Group. It started out as a family office of the Lin family in 2018, investing in equities across public and private markets. Jin Lin is currently the group managing director of Aqualand.
ALC chief executive Wayne Mo told Financial Standard that PIM has aligned values to ALC and complementary capabilities on many levels.
In partnering with Equity Trustees, ALC will enable the company to offer retail-compliant products to an expanded client base, he said.
"The initial product line-up will consist of ALC Global Credit Fund, ALC Active Australian Equity Fund and ALC Active Global Equity Fund. All three funds will be issued by EQT and the product issuer and AL Capital as the investment manager," he said.
Hua helped established Mason Stevens Group in 2012, when Mason Stevens acquired 2020 Funds Management, which he co-founded. Hua served in the dual role of chief investment officer and chief executive at Mason Steven for 11 years until he was replaced by Tim Yule.
"The acquisition makes perfect sense from not only a business point of view, but also from a cultural perspective," Hua said.
"We share common values in our investment approach globally, but also philanthropically, with our support of the arts, such as the Art Gallery of New South Wales. It's going to be exciting times ahead with the acquisition creating really compelling offerings for our combined client base."
