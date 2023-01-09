Former fund manager employee permanently banned

Former Eight Investment Partners fund manager Andrew Jung-Woo Kim has been permanently banned by ASIC after being found to engage in dishonest conduct.

Kim worked for Eight Investment Partners (Eight IP) on various dates between August 2018 to August 2021. Eight IP was the sub-manager of a fund portfolio held in linked securities trading accounts (managed accounts) to which Kim had access.

ASIC alleged that between 2019 and 2021 Kim caused the securities held in the managed accounts to trade with his various personal share trading accounts and other accounts he controlled in such a way to make profits on those accounts at the expense of the managed accounts.

He then used the managed accounts to sell securities to his private accounts, then later used the managed accounts to buy those securities back from the private accounts at higher prices.

In handing down the ban, ASIC stated that Kim was not fit and proper to provide one or more financial services because of his dishonest conduct and his destruction of evidence relating to his trading, and that he was likely to contravene a financial services law in the future.

Kim admitted to the wrongdoing and did not dispute ASIC's concerns that he engaged in dishonest conduct.

He has the right to appeal the decision to the Administrative Appeals Tribunal.