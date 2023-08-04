Newspaper icon
Former director pleads guilty to super misuse

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  FRIDAY, 4 AUG 2023   12:09PM

Mudasir Mohammed Naseeruddin has pleaded guilty to misconduct charges after he encouraged investors to move their super into a self-managed superannuation fund (SMSF) to lend those funds to his two companies.

Naseeruddin admitted guilt to two charges of dishonest conduct and two charges of failing to fulfil his duties as a director in the best interests of his company.

According to ASIC's findings, Naseeruddin urged investors to transfer their superannuation savings into newly established SMSFs and subsequently lend those funds to his two companies, Secure Investments Pty Ltd and Aquila Group Pty Ltd.

The regulator said between 13 May 2015 and 6 January 2020, the former director dishonestly obtained more than $520,000 from six investors on the basis that the funds would be invested in property developments.

However, it was found only a small portion of the obtained funds were invested this way.

Further, ASIC said between 14 July 2016 and 23 December 2019, Naseeruddin also dishonestly used his position as a director of Secure Investments to withdraw over $550,000 from the company to purchase shares in a security company for his own benefit.

Naseeruddin was originally arrested in 2020 and charged with dishonest conduct and misuse of his position as a director.

The arrest came after ASIC took civil action to obtain interim orders to preserve the assets of Naseeruddin's companies.

In October 2020, ASIC obtained orders to wind up both companies citing that Naseeruddin had operated a financial services business without the appropriate licence.

The highest maximum penalty for such offences is up to 15 years imprisonment.

This matter is being prosecuted by the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions and will return to court in December for a plea hearing.

