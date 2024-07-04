Former director disqualified for breaching obligations

Having been involved in three failed companies, ASIC has disqualified a former financial services industry director for five years.

Christian Oey was the director of two financial services companies between May 1999 and November 2018, Clickthru and O'Corp Media. He was also an officer of Cornerstone Growth Capital between September 2019 and March 2021.

Combined, the three companies owe close to $6 million to creditors, including $482,289 to the ATO and more than $500,000 to a range of small businesses.

ASIC found Oey acted improperly and failed to meet his obligations as a director and officer when displayed a poor track record in the financial management of both Clickthru and O'Corp Media, including failing to meet tax requirements.

It also found that he improperly used his position as a director of the companies to gain an advantage for himself and others, causing detriment to the companies. Oey also failed to prevent Clickthru from incurring debts when it was already insolvent.

At Cornerstone Growth Capital, he failed to hold funds on trust, which were then used for unauthorised purposes to the detriment of the company and investees, ASIC said.

Finally, he breached undertakings to the Federal Court in relation to the property of O'Corp Media, the regulator said.

During this time, Clickthru has been known by a raft of different names, including Avoid Bankruptcy, Cornerstone Global Capital, Clickthru Debt Management, No Defaults, and No Bankruptcy. O'Corp Media also went by several names, such as Christian Atkinson Insolvency Partners, Clickthru Deby Management, Cornerstone Global Capital, Cornerstone Venture Capital, No Bankruptcy, Storytellr, and NoBankruptcy.com.au.

Oey has been disqualified from managing corporations until 6 June 2029. He has the right to see a review by the Administrative Appeals Tribunal.